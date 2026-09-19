‘You could’ve kept your mouth shut’ – Union Berlin slam Lamine Yamal over Harry Kane Ballon d’Or comments after 7-0 defeat

Union Berlin have mocked Lamine Yamal after their 7-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, following the Barcelona star’s comments about the 2026 Ballon d’Or race involving Harry Kane.

Union Berlin mocked Lamine Yamal after losing 7-0 to Bayern Munich, joking that Kane and Olise had proved their Ballon d’Or credentials.

Harry Kane scored twice and Michael Olise hit a hat-trick in Bayern’s emphatic victory.

Yamal, Kane and Olise are all nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded in London on October 26.

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Union Berlin has taken a humorous swipe at Barcelona star Lamine Yamal after their heavy 7-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, linking the result to the teenager’s recent comments about the 2026 Ballon d’Or race.

Union Berlin posted on X after the Bundesliga defeat:

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“Couldn’t this 19-year-old rascal from Barcelona have just kept his mouth shut? Kane and Olise are properly on fire today and proving that they’re Ballon d’Or material.”

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Hätte dieser 19-jährige Lausbub aus Barcelona nicht einfach seinen Mund halten können? Kane und Olise sind heute richtig on fire und beweisen, dass sie Ballon-d'-Or-Material sind.#FCBFCU | 7:0 | 77' — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) September 18, 2026

😅 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 18, 2026

The post came after Harry Kane scored twice and Michael Olise completed a hat-trick as Bayern produced a dominant performance at the Allianz Arena on Friday, September 18.

Union Berlin's post suggested Yamal’s comments had given Bayern’s Ballon d’Or contenders extra motivation.

What did Yamal say?

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Yamal has been speaking openly about his own chances of winning the Ballon d’Or ahead of the awards ceremony in October. In an interview with Movistar Plus, he questioned the idea that scoring a huge number of goals should automatically make a player the winner.

“I think the Ballon d'Or should go to the best player in the world, nothing more. Not to a player who scored 80 goals, because if you score 80 goals you win the award for top scorer of the year. The two things are completely different, and people don't understand that.”

Even though Lamine Yamal did not mention Kane in his comments, Kane's 73 goals during the 2025/26 season have been a major part of his Ballon d’Or case. The England striker scored 61 goals for Bayern and 12 for England.

Kane and Olise produced outstanding numbers against Union. Kane scored Bayern’s second goal from the penalty spot in the 39th minute before finding the net again in the 54th minute. His second goal also took him to 100 Bundesliga goals, making him the fastest player to reach the landmark in the competition's history, doing so in 98 appearances.

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Olise on the other hand scored in the 43rd minute and added two more goals in the second half to complete his first Bundesliga hat-trick.

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Bayern sporting director Max Eberl also responded to the Ballon d’Or debate after the match. According to Spanish newspaper AS, Eberl said:

Max Eberl, Bayern Munich technical director

“The best players are those who do not need a promotional campaign. For me, Michael Olise is also a candidate for the Ballon d'Or. He is one of the best players in the world.”

🚨🔴⚪️ Bayern director Max Eberl on Lamine Yamal words about Ballon d’Or: “The best players are those who don’t need a campaign…”.



“Michael Olise should also be in the conversation, he’s one of the best in the world”, says via @kerry_hau. pic.twitter.com/LefXNW1GGD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2026