Sway DaSafo: His Ghanaian roots, songs, albums and UK rap legacy

British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo has died aged 44. Explore his UK rap legacy, MOBO win, top songs, albums, and ties to Ghana.

Sway DaSafo, born Derek Safo, was a British-Ghanaian rapper who won a MOBO Award before releasing his debut album.

His catalogue includes “Little Derek,” “Still Speedin’,” “Level Up” and five studio albums.

Beyond music, he founded Dcypha Productions and supported emerging artists while maintaining strong ties to his Ghanaian heritage.

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British-Ghanaian rapper Sway DaSafo, born Derek Safo, has died at the age of 44, leaving behind a career that connected British hip-hop with his Ghanaian heritage.

His death was announced by the MOBO Awards on Thursday, September 17, 2026. A close friend also confirmed the news to The Guardian. Sway reportedly died at his home in Ghana. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

For many listeners, Sway was more than the rapper behind songs such as “Little Derek,” “Still Speedin’” and “Level Up.” He was an independent artist who built a reputation in British hip-hop, established his own label and helped create opportunities for other emerging musicians.

Here is a look at his background, music and legacy.

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His Ghanaian roots

Sway was born Derek Safo in Hornsey, North London, to Ghanaian parents.

Although he built his career largely within Britain's music industry, his Ghanaian background remained an important part of his identity and creative work.

One example was “Black Stars,” a song that celebrated prominent Ghanaians in the diaspora and reflected his connection to the country.

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His connection to Ghana also extended beyond his music. In later years, he spent time in the country, where he reportedly died.

How Sway made his breakthrough

Before becoming a recognised name, Sway developed his skills within London's underground music scene, working as both a rapper and producer.

His breakthrough came in 2005 when he won Best Hip-Hop Act at the MOBO Awards while still unsigned and before releasing a debut album.

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The achievement was significant because he beat major American names including 50 Cent and The Game.

MOBO described the victory as an important moment for UK hip-hop, particularly at a time when British artists were still seeking greater recognition alongside American acts.

The following year, Sway released his debut album, This Is My Demo, which received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

His essential songs

For anyone discovering Sway's music after his death, these songs offer a starting point:

“Little Derek” Released in 2006, the track became one of his breakthrough songs and reached the UK Top 40. It helped establish the sound and personality that would define his early solo career.

“Still Speedin’” Released in 2011, the song reached No. 19 on the UK Singles Chart and became one of Sway's recognised releases.

“Level Up” Released in 2012, the track became one of his biggest chart successes, reaching No. 8 in the UK.

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“Black Stars” The song is particularly relevant to Ghanaian listeners because of its focus on Ghanaians in the diaspora and Sway's connection to his heritage.

“On My Own” Another important track from his catalogue that reflected his ability to combine personal storytelling with his distinctive British rap style.

The albums that shaped his career

Sway released five studio albums during his career:

This Is My Demo — 2006

The Signature LP — 2008

The Deliverance — 2015

Verses from the Vault — 2018

Verses from the Vault 2 — 2018

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His debut remains particularly significant because of its Mercury Prize nomination and the attention it brought to an artist who had already made history as an independent MOBO winner.

READ ALSO: 11 legendary African songs that never get old

More than a rapper

Sway DaSafo

Sway's influence extended beyond his own recordings.

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He established Dcypha Productions, an independent label through which he released his own music and worked with developing artists.

One of the artists associated with his mentorship was KSI. Following news of Sway's death, KSI paid tribute to him and described him as a father figure who believed in his potential when others did not.

Sway also worked with artists including Akon, Ed Sheeran, Riz Ahmed, Lupe Fiasco and Kano, showing the breadth of his connections across British and international music.

His work also extended into acting. He appeared in the British crime drama Top Boy and in the film The Grind.

READ ALSO: Paris court awards Kim Kardashian 1 Euro after 2016 robbery incident

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A British-Ghanaian artist who crossed boundaries

Sway's career occupied an interesting space between Ghana and Britain.

He was shaped by the British hip-hop scene in which he grew up, while his Ghanaian heritage remained visible in his identity and music. His career also demonstrated how an artist could build influence independently rather than waiting for a major label to create an audience for them.

His 2005 MOBO victory came before his debut album and while he was still unsigned. He subsequently released several albums, built Dcypha Productions and worked with artists across different parts of the music industry.

For Ghanaian listeners, his story is also a reminder of the cultural links between Ghana and Britain's Black music scene.

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Sway DaSafo leaves behind a catalogue that spans more than a decade, from the early energy of “Little Derek” to “Still Speedin’,” “Level Up” and the later Verses from the Vault projects.