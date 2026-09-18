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Ligue 1 Matchday 5: Marseille host PSG as Lille, Monaco and Rennes target top spot

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:23 - 18 September 2026
Ligue 1 Matchday 5 takes place from September 18 to 20, with Marseille hosting PSG and Lille, Monaco and Rennes battling to stay among the early leaders.
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  • Marseille host PSG in the biggest Matchday 5 fixture on Sunday, September 20.

  • Lille, Monaco and Rennes enter the weekend on 10 points each after four matches.

  • Nine Ligue 1 matches will be played between Friday, September 18 and Sunday, September 20.

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The 2026/27 Ligue 1 season enters Matchday 5 this weekend, with the biggest fixture coming on Sunday, September 20 when Marseille host defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at Velodrome.

READ ALSO: Barcelona, Man City, Lazio, Madrid, PSG, Bayern: Latest standings in Europe’s top 5 leagues

The round begins on Friday, September 18, when unbeaten Monaco host Lens. Monaco have taken 10 points from their opening four matches and are second in the table, while Lens sit 10th after collecting four points. 

Saturday will see five matches, including a meeting between Lyon and Rennes. Both teams are unbeaten after four games, with Rennes on three straight wins and Lyon also sitting among the early leaders. Rennes have 10 points, while Lyon have eight.

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Another team to watch is Lille, who travel to Nice on Sunday. Lille are top of the table with 10 points from four matches. Nice, meanwhile, are still searching for their first league win with 2 draws and 2 losses.

READ ALSO: Ballon d’Or 2026: Facts and stats about every men’s goalkeeper nominee

The weekend will end with the Classique between Marseille and PSG. Marseille have lost their last three league matches after winning their opening game, while PSG finally secured their first league victory of the season with a 1-0 win at Brest last weekend.

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PSG currently have only one league win from their first four matches and are eighth, while Marseille are 13th, just two points behind the champions. Their meeting on Sunday will therefore be an important early-season test for both sides.

Elsewhere, Le Mans will host Lorient, while Toulouse take on Le Havre and Angers face newly promoted Troyes on Saturday. Both Toulouse and Le Havre are still without a win after four matches, while Le Mans have drawn three of their first four games.

READ ALSO: Why Lionel Messi is in Argentina’s squad despite announcing his retirement

Sunday's other game sees Auxerre welcome Brest. Auxerre earned their first points of the season with a 1-0 victory over Nice last weekend, while Brest will be looking to respond after losing narrowly to PSG.

Below is the full list of fixtures:

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Ligue 1 Matchday 5 fixtures

Date

Time in Ghana

Fixture

Friday, September 18

6:45pm

Monaco vs Lens

Saturday, September 19

3:15pm

Paris FC vs Strasbourg

Saturday, September 19

6:45pm

Lyon vs Rennes

Saturday, September 19

6:45pm

Le Mans vs Lorient

Saturday, September 19

6:45pm

Angers vs Troyes

Saturday, September 19

6:45pm

Toulouse vs Le Havre

Sunday, September 20

1:00pm

Auxerre vs Brest

Sunday, September 20

3:15pm

Nice vs Lille

Sunday, September 20

6:45pm

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain

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