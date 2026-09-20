GMet issues severe rainstorm warning for 5 regions: See affected areas

GMet has issued a severe rainstorm warning for five regions in northern Ghana, with residents advised to avoid flooded roads and stay alert for thunderstorms and strong winds.

GMet has warned of a severe rainstorm affecting five regions in northern Ghana on Sunday, September 20.

The storm is expected to bring thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds, moving from the north-east towards the west later in the day.

Motorists have been advised to slow down and avoid flooded roads and low-lying bridges, while riverside communities should remain alert.

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a severe weather warning over a rainstorm expected to affect parts of northern Ghana on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The warning, issued at 7:54am, said a moderate to heavy rainstorm was approaching the north-eastern parts of the country, with thunderstorms, varying levels of rainfall and gusty winds expected along its path.

According to GMet, the storm is expected to affect the Upper East, North East and Northern regions first, before moving westwards later in the day towards the Upper West and Savannah regions.

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The weather alert is expected to remain in effect until 4:30pm on Sunday, September 20 with the storm expected to begin affecting the first areas from about 8:30am.

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GMet has advised residents in the affected areas to plan their activities with the expected weather conditions in mind and, where possible, avoid travelling during periods of heavy rain.

Motorists have also been urged to reduce their speed, use headlights and avoid crossing flooded roads or low-lying bridges because of the risk posed by heavy rainfall.

Farmers, market traders and other people working outdoors have been advised to secure loose materials, farm produce and equipment before the storm arrives.

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GMet also urged people living in flood-prone and riverside communities, particularly those around Dambai and along the Oti River, to remain alert for further updates. The agency asked the public to continue monitoring official weather updates as conditions develop.

In emergencies, residents have been directed to contact NADMO on 0302 964 884 or 0291 913 077, or call 112 for assistance.