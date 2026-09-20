Madagascar drops French-born goalkeeper Zacharie from national team squad over controversial comments in 2018

Madagascar have withdrawn Troyes goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher from their AFCON 2027 squad after his 2018 comments rejecting the chance to represent the country resurfaced.

Madagascar have dropped Zacharie Boucher from their AFCON 2027 squad after his 2018 comments resurfaced.

Boucher had received his first senior Madagascar call-up only two days before the federation withdrew him.

The goalkeeper previously represented France at several youth levels but never played for the senior national team.

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Madagascar have withdrawn French-born goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher from their squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after old comments in which he rejected the idea of representing the country resurfaced.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper had only been handed his first senior call-up by Madagascar coach Corentin Martins on September 17 for matches against Nigeria and Tanzania. Two days later, the Malagasy Football Federation confirmed that he would no longer be part of the squad.

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In a statement, the federation said the coach had been informed of comments Boucher made several years ago.

“Following a meeting held within the Federation, the head coach was informed of public statements attributed to player Zacharie Boucher, made during an interview conducted several years ago, at a time when he was still unaware of his eligibility to represent the Madagascar national team,” it said.

“After discussions between the different parties, it was decided not to include the player in the squad for the next Barea gathering. Malagasy Football Federation,” it added.

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The decision followed a strong reaction after the goalkeeper's 2018 interview resurfaced online. At the time, Boucher made it clear that he wanted to represent France and rejected the possibility of playing for Madagascar.

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I am French, I have never been Malagasy. I do not know why everything came out like that. You only have to look at my passport. On it, it says ‘French’. If the coach calls me, the answer is no.

Boucher went further in the same interview, saying the France shirt was important to him and that he had no plans to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with another country.

“The France national team shirt is important to me. I will not wear another shirt other than that one. I am French, proud to be, and I have no intention of playing AFCON with anyone,” the goalkeeper said.

The comments were made in October 2018, when Boucher was being considered for Madagascar. French newspaper L’Équipe reported that the goalkeeper was approached by Madagascar at the time but rejected the opportunity.

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Boucher was born in Saint-Pierre, Réunion, and has Malagasy roots. He also represented France from youth level through to the Under-21 team, but never played for the senior France national team.

Madagascar are preparing to face Nigeria away on September 25 before hosting Tanzania on September 29 in Group L of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. The Barea missed the previous Africa Cup of Nations and are looking to return to the tournament.