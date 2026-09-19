Jehovah’s Witnesses change policy on four blood components, leave decision to individual conscience

Jehovah’s Witnesses have changed their position on four blood components, allowing members to decide whether to accept them during medical treatment.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have changed their position on red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma and platelets, making their acceptance a matter of individual conscience.

Members may also decide whether to donate blood for the production of components or fractions used to treat others.

The organisation’s prohibition on whole-blood transfusions remains unchanged, based on its interpretation of the biblical command to “abstain from blood.”

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Jehovah’s Witnesses have announced a change to their longstanding position on blood transfusions, giving individual members greater discretion over whether to accept certain blood components during medical treatment.

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses announced the adjustment on September 18, 2026, stating that decisions concerning four primary components of blood — red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma and platelets — will now be considered a matter of individual conscience.

Under the revised position, individual Jehovah’s Witnesses may decide for themselves whether to accept any of these four blood components derived from another person’s donated blood during medical or surgical treatment.

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They may also personally decide whether to donate blood specifically for the production of blood components or fractions intended to treat another person.

The change represents an adjustment to the organisation’s position on certain medical treatments, but it does not amount to an acceptance of whole-blood transfusions.

The organisation said its longstanding prohibition on transfusions of whole blood remains unchanged.

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Jehovah’s Witnesses change position on four blood components in medical treatment

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Jehovah’s Witnesses continue to base their position on their interpretation of the Bible’s instruction to “abstain from blood,” including the command recorded at Acts 15:20.

The revised position therefore distinguishes between whole blood and its individual components, allowing members to make personal decisions regarding red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma and platelets.

The announcement means that Jehovah’s Witnesses facing medical or surgical treatment will have greater personal discretion when considering these four blood components, while the organisation’s prohibition on whole-blood transfusions remains in place.

The decision marks a significant development in the faith’s approach to blood-related medical treatment after decades of teaching that has influenced how Jehovah’s Witnesses approach transfusions and other blood-based medical procedures.

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