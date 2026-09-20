MrBeast unveils nearly $10m village in Ghana to fight against child labour (video)

MrBeast has unveiled Abna Dakwa Village, a nearly $10 million community in Ghana's Eastern Region featuring a school, teacher housing, healthcare, clean water, solar power and free school meals.

MrBeast has unveiled Abna Dakwa Village in Ghana's Eastern Region, a project costing nearly $10 million.

The community includes a school for more than 300 students, 10 teacher homes, a clinic, marketplace, clean-water systems, solar power, a football field and agricultural facilities.

Students will receive free school meals for five years, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation.

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American YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson also known as MrBeast has unveiled a reported US$10 million community in Ghana’s Eastern Region, built to give children and families an alternative to child labour in cocoa-growing communities.

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The project, named Abna Dakwa Village, was unveiled in a new video released on September 19, 2026. It was built on previously undeveloped land and took about one year of planning and eight months of construction, according to reports on the project.

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The community is home to about 1,062 residents, according to information released about the project. It was developed as part of a wider initiative focused on five areas, that is education, clean water, healthcare, food and economic opportunities.

At the centre of the new community is a school with capacity for more than 300 students. The development also has 10 homes for teachers, a medical clinic, a community marketplace and improved sanitation facilities.

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The project also includes water towers and solar-powered water systems, allowing clean water to be supplied to the community. Solar power has been installed to provide electricity, while agricultural facilities, fish tanks and a chicken coop are intended to support local food production and income generation.

A football field and children's playground are also part of the development, giving children spaces for recreation outside the classroom.

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Also, every student is expected to receive a free meal on every school day for the next five years, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation. The project is aimed at improving nutrition, school attendance and learning while helping keep children away from child labour.

The solar infrastructure is also intended to provide a long-term source of electricity.