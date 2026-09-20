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Antoine Semenyo scores brace and provides assist as Man City beat Sunderland 5-3

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:41 - 20 September 2026
Antoine Semenyo scores brace and provides assist as Man City beat Sunderland 5-3
Antoine Semenyo scores brace and provides assist as Man City beat Sunderland 5-3
Antoine Semenyo scored twice and provided an assist as Manchester City defeated Sunderland 5-3 to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.
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  • Antoine Semenyo scored twice and provided an assist in Manchester City's 5-3 win over Sunderland.

  • The victory gave Manchester City five wins from five Premier League matches and moved them three points clear at the top.

  • Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick for Sunderland, while Erling Haaland completed City's scoring in the 81st minute.

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Ghana international Antoine Semenyo scored twice and provided an assist as Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the 2026/27 Premier League season with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Sunderland on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Madagascar drops French-born goalkeeper Zacharie from national team squad over controversial comments in 2018

The 26-year-old started the game at the Etihad Stadium and played a key role in City's attacking display as they recorded their fifth win in five league matches. The result moved City three points clear at the top of the table after Arsenal lost 3-0 to Brighton.

Semenyo was involved in City's second goal in the 29th minute, when set up Rayan Cherki for the finish. He scored his first Premier league goal of the season in the 43rd minute and then netted his second in the 57th minute to put City 4-2 ahead.

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READ ALSO: Mohammed Kudus withdraws from Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers

He scored his first Premier league goal of the season in the 43rd minute and then netted his second in the 57th minute to put City 4-2 ahead.

City eventually secured all three points when Erling Haaland scored in the 81st minute to make it 5-3. Semenyo's performance continues a strong start to his Manchester City career. He joined the club from Bournemouth in January 2026, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract that runs until 2031.

READ ALSO: Kudus provides assist as Tottenham break goalless jinx against Aston Villa

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He had already contributed assists earlier in the season, including in City's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, and he now has another two-goal performance to his name.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has won his first five Premier League matches in charge of the club, becoming only the sixth manager to achieve that feat at a new club in the competition.

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Antoine Semenyo scores brace and provides assist as Man City beat Sunderland 5-3
Sports
20.09.2026
Antoine Semenyo scores brace and provides assist as Man City beat Sunderland 5-3