Ipswich investigate racist abuse directed at Fatawu Issahaku after Everton red card
Ipswich Town are investigating online racist abuse directed at Ghana international Abdul Fatawu.
Fatawu was sent off in the 67th minute during Ipswich’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.
The Premier League has joined the investigation and warned that offenders could face club bans and legal prosecution.
Ipswich Town has launched an investigation into online racist abuse directed at Ghana international Abdul Fatawu, following his red card in the club’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Everton.
The club confirmed on Sunday, September 20, that an abuse was posted on social media after Saturday’s match at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Ipswich said it is working with the Premier League and other authorities to identify those behind the abuse.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Ipswich said:
Ipswich Town Football Club is aware of online racist abuse directed at Abdul Fatawu via social media. We are investigating this incident alongside the Premier League and the relevant authorities. We will continue to offer Abdul our full support.
The club added:
The club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable and has no place in football.
Fatawu, 22, was sent off in the 67th minute after receiving a second yellow card for simulation as Ipswich lost 1-0 to Everton. Thierno Barry scored the only goal of the match in the 11th minute.
The Ghanaian winger's dismissal came after he was booked earlier in the game. His sending-off left Ipswich with 10 players for the final 23 minutes as they tried to find an equaliser.
Despite the defeat, Ipswich pushed for a late equaliser, but Everton held on to secure the three points.
The Premier League has also offered its support to the player and Ipswich, saying those responsible for discriminatory abuse could face serious sanctions.
“We will continue working with clubs, authorities, law enforcement and social media companies to address this issue, support investigations and ensure those responsible are held accountable,” the Premier League said.
The league added that people found guilty of discriminatory abuse should expect the strongest possible sanctions, including club bans and legal prosecution.
Ipswich Town Football Club is aware of online racist abuse directed at Abdul Fatawu via social media.— Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) September 20, 2026
The club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable and has no place in football.
We are investigating this incident alongside the Premier League and… pic.twitter.com/a2q1vfLusO