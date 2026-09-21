‘No work, no marriage’: Why more young women want to build themselves first

A small survey explores why some young women are embracing the “no work, no marriage” mindset and seeking financial independence before marriage.

For years, marriage was often treated as a milestone a woman was expected to reach, with questions about when she would “settle down” following her from her 20s into her 30s.

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But that conversation is changing.

For some young women today, marriage is no longer the first box they are rushing to tick. Before they say “I do”, they want to build a career, earn their own money, discover themselves and create a life they can be proud of.

The message is increasingly clear: “I need to build myself first.”

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From social media conversations to everyday discussions among young women, the idea of waiting until they are financially independent before marriage is becoming more common. For some, it is even more direct: “No work, no marriage.”

The thinking is simple. Why enter a marriage completely dependent on someone else when you can first build the skills, income and confidence to stand on your own?

But beneath this growing emphasis on careers and financial independence is a bigger question: Are women simply preparing themselves financially for marriage, or are they redefining what it means to be ready for marriage in the first place?

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A small survey of 15 women conducted by Pulse Ghana offers a glimpse into how some women are thinking about marriage and financial independence.

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Thirteen of the respondents said having a job or established career before getting married was “very important”, while nine said they would personally delay marriage until they had an established career.

Ten also agreed with the “no work, no marriage” ideology.

For many, however, the issue is not about wanting to become wealthy before getting married.

It is about independence.

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I’m not ok being dependent, one respondent said.

Another said, I want my own money and I want to be financially independent.

For these women, having an income represents more than being able to afford personal expenses. It means having the ability to make decisions, take care of themselves and contribute to a household.

One respondent described marriage as a partnership in which both people should have something to contribute.

I am a partner to my spouse and partnership involve commitments of resources and I want to play my part as a wife.

Another said she wants to be able to contribute to the home without constantly asking her husband for money.

I want to afford everything and also cater for my home want without asking my partner.

And for another woman, the desire for financial independence is tied to how she wants to be perceived within her marriage.

I don't want my husband to see me as a burden and I also want to be independently financial to help him out and my kids.

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Marriage is no longer the only measure of success

The changing attitude towards marriage also reflects a broader shift in how some women see their lives.

In a phone call interview with the Relationship Consultant & Family Life Advocate, Dr. Kelly Daniels, increased access to education, greater awareness and conversations around women's empowerment have contributed to women becoming more intentional about building themselves before marriage.

The counsellor said marriage is no longer viewed by many women as the only major achievement they should pursue.

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Social media has also become part of that conversation, with women constantly sharing businesses, careers, education, financial goals and other forms of personal development.

Rather than waiting for a husband to provide the life they want, some women are actively trying to create that life themselves.

That does not necessarily mean they have rejected marriage.

Instead, for some, it means marriage is something they want to enter after they have established a sense of identity and independence.

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But does a career really prepare you for marriage?

This is where the conversation becomes less straightforward.

Although most of the women surveyed value careers, they do not all believe that having one automatically prepares someone for a successful marriage.

One respondent described career and marriage as “two different institutions.”

Another was even more direct:

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Having a career doesn’t prepare anyone for a successful marriage because it’s not the career that’s going to determine the success of the marriage.

Several respondents pointed instead to character, communication, shared values and commitment.

One woman said a career can provide a strong foundation through financial stability and personal development, but added that a successful marriage depends on much more than a person's career.

Another pointed out that a demanding career can even create problems if it leaves little time and energy for a spouse.

Having a strong career does not guarantee a successful marriage,” she said. It can also hurt a relationship if work takes too much time and energy away from your spouse.

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So while many women want to work before marriage, there is an awareness that a career and marital readiness are not the same thing.

Dr. Kelly Daniels agrees that financial independence can be important for women entering marriage, but says the issue should go beyond simply getting a job.

He believes women should invest in themselves and have “something going on” before entering a family.

For him, that investment can eventually translate into financial capacity, but the deeper goal is for a woman to have developed herself enough to contribute meaningfully to the marriage.

He said he would recommend that his own biological sister have a certain level of financial independence before getting married.

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The reason is not simply that she should help pay the bills.

It is about entering marriage knowing that she can contribute to what she and her partner are building together, while also knowing that she can make a living for herself if she is ever alone.

But he does not believe that every woman must have a high-paying job before she can get married.

The financial arrangement of a marriage, he explained, depends on the couple.

Some couples may agree that the man takes responsibility for most or all of the household expenses. Others may prefer two incomes, while some may decide that one partner works while the other focuses on the home and children.

What matters is that the couple understands what they want and how they intend to achieve it.

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Financial stability cannot guarantee a successful marriage

Perhaps the most important point from the conversation is that even financial independence has limits.

Being able to pay your own bills does not automatically make someone a good spouse.

The counsellor argues that money cannot solve every marital problem and that wisdom, character and shared values are crucial to sustaining a home.

This echoes the views of several women in the survey.

One respondent said:

A career can provide a strong foundation for marriage, especially through financial stability and personal development, but a successful marriage depends more on character, communication, shared values, and mutual commitment than on one's career.

Another said a career can affect marriage positively or negatively because “there's no one formula.”

A woman can be financially independent and still enter a marriage with incompatible expectations. She can have a successful career but struggle to communicate with her partner. She can earn her own money but discover that she and her partner have completely different ideas about children, finances, household responsibilities or the kind of life they want.

So what does it mean to be ready?

For Dr. Kelly Daniels, readiness begins long before the wedding.

A woman should first understand who she is, what she wants from life and what she hopes to achieve.

But knowing your purpose is not enough. You also need to be working towards it.

From there comes the question of compatibility.

Who are you choosing to build with?

Do your values align?

Do you agree on the important things?

What do you both want your marriage to achieve beyond simply living together?

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The counsellor argues that marriage should be viewed as teamwork, with two people coming together to build something bigger than their individual desires.

You cannot add to marriage if you have not added to yourself. And adding to yourself naturally means that you begin to add, you know, so much value that you see the necessity of doing life with someone. What brings about marital partnership is two people coming together to see that we can actually achieve more together.

That perspective also offers a different way of looking at the “no work, no marriage” debate.

Perhaps the issue is not that every woman must have a job before she gets married.

Perhaps it is that more women want to know that they are bringing something of their own into the relationship.

For some, that is a career.

For others, it is education, a business, financial independence, personal growth or simply the confidence that they can stand on their own.

The women in the survey may disagree on whether a career is essential to marriage, but they appear to share one important concern: they do not want marriage to be the point at which they lose themselves.

And that may be what is really changing.

Marriage is still important to many young women, but for some, it is no longer viewed as the destination that everything else must lead to.