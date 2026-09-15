iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Storage, camera, battery and key differences

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: See the key differences in battery, camera, storage, performance and other major upgrades before you upgrade.

Apple has unveiled another major addition to its iPhone lineup, with the company also introducing its first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo.

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But before taking a closer look at the new foldable device, it is worth examining how Apple's latest flagship compares with its predecessor.

The launch of the iPhone 18 Pro Max brings a new generation of Pro models, creating a clear comparison with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While Apple has kept the overall design largely familiar, the newer model introduces several notable upgrades.

Among the biggest changes are a smaller Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture main camera, improved battery life, and Apple's new A20 Pro chipset.

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For anyone considering an upgrade, these changes could make the iPhone 18 Pro Max a more compelling option. However, iPhone 17 Pro Max owners may also find that the previous-generation flagship remains a powerful device.

This comparison looks at the key differences between the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max, including their cameras, performance, battery, storage, and other major specifications, to help you decide which model offers better value.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specifications