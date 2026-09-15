iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Storage, camera, battery and key differences
Apple has unveiled another major addition to its iPhone lineup, with the company also introducing its first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo.
But before taking a closer look at the new foldable device, it is worth examining how Apple's latest flagship compares with its predecessor.
MUST READ: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Camera, chip and battery upgrades - Everything you need to know
The launch of the iPhone 18 Pro Max brings a new generation of Pro models, creating a clear comparison with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While Apple has kept the overall design largely familiar, the newer model introduces several notable upgrades.
Among the biggest changes are a smaller Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture main camera, improved battery life, and Apple's new A20 Pro chipset.
For anyone considering an upgrade, these changes could make the iPhone 18 Pro Max a more compelling option. However, iPhone 17 Pro Max owners may also find that the previous-generation flagship remains a powerful device.
This comparison looks at the key differences between the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max, including their cameras, performance, battery, storage, and other major specifications, to help you decide which model offers better value.
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specifications
Feature
iPhone 18 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Starting price
$1,299
$1,199
Display
6.9-inch Super Retina XDR, ProMotion, 3,000 nits peak brightness
6.9-inch Super Retina XDR, ProMotion, 3,000 nits peak brightness
Refresh rate
1–120Hz
1–120Hz
Rear cameras
48MP main with variable aperture, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto with 8x optical zoom
48MP main (fixed f/1.78 aperture), 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto with 8x optical zoom
Front camera
18MP Center Stage selfie (f/1.9)
18MP Center Stage selfie (f/1.9)
Chipset
A20 Pro
A19 Pro
RAM
12GB
12GB
Storage
256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery life (claimed by Apple)
43 hours video playback
37 hours video playback
Charging
60W wired, 25W MagSafe wireless
40W wired, 25W MagSafe wireless
Operating system
iOS 27
iOS 26, upgradable to iOS 27
Water/dust resistance
IP68
IP68
Size
6.43 × 3.07 × 0.35 inches (163.4 × 78 × 8.75 mm)
6.43 × 3.07 × 0.35 inches (163.4 × 78 × 8.8 mm)
Weight
8.78 ounces (249 grams)
8.22 ounces (233 grams)
Colours
Black, Silver, Glacier, Burgundy
Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue
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