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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Storage, camera, battery and key differences

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:31 - 15 September 2026
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Storage, camera, battery and key differences
iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: See the key differences in battery, camera, storage, performance and other major upgrades before you upgrade.
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Apple has unveiled another major addition to its iPhone lineup, with the company also introducing its first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo.

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But before taking a closer look at the new foldable device, it is worth examining how Apple's latest flagship compares with its predecessor.

MUST READ: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Camera, chip and battery upgrades - Everything you need to know

The launch of the iPhone 18 Pro Max brings a new generation of Pro models, creating a clear comparison with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While Apple has kept the overall design largely familiar, the newer model introduces several notable upgrades.

Among the biggest changes are a smaller Dynamic Island, a variable-aperture main camera, improved battery life, and Apple's new A20 Pro chipset.

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For anyone considering an upgrade, these changes could make the iPhone 18 Pro Max a more compelling option. However, iPhone 17 Pro Max owners may also find that the previous-generation flagship remains a powerful device.

READ ALSO: Phone storage full? Here’s how to free up space quickly

This comparison looks at the key differences between the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max, including their cameras, performance, battery, storage, and other major specifications, to help you decide which model offers better value.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specifications

Feature

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Starting price

$1,299

$1,199

Display

6.9-inch Super Retina XDR, ProMotion, 3,000 nits peak brightness

6.9-inch Super Retina XDR, ProMotion, 3,000 nits peak brightness

Refresh rate

1–120Hz

1–120Hz

Rear cameras

48MP main with variable aperture, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto with 8x optical zoom

48MP main (fixed f/1.78 aperture), 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto with 8x optical zoom

Front camera

18MP Center Stage selfie (f/1.9)

18MP Center Stage selfie (f/1.9)

Chipset

A20 Pro

A19 Pro

RAM

12GB

12GB

Storage

256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery life (claimed by Apple)

43 hours video playback

37 hours video playback

Charging

60W wired, 25W MagSafe wireless

40W wired, 25W MagSafe wireless

Operating system

iOS 27

iOS 26, upgradable to iOS 27

Water/dust resistance

IP68

IP68

Size

6.43 × 3.07 × 0.35 inches (163.4 × 78 × 8.75 mm)

6.43 × 3.07 × 0.35 inches (163.4 × 78 × 8.8 mm)

Weight

8.78 ounces (249 grams)

8.22 ounces (233 grams)

Colours

Black, Silver, Glacier, Burgundy

Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

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