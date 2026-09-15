Nairobi, Munich to host 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships | Photo via Getty Images

Nairobi, Munich to host 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships | Photo via Getty Images

Nairobi will make history as the first African host of the World Athletics Championships in 2029, while Munich has been selected for the 2031 edition.

Nairobi and Munich have been selected to host the 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships, respectively, marking major milestones for the global sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision was taken at the 242nd World Athletics Council Meeting in Budapest, held on September 14 and 15, following a highly competitive bidding process for the two editions of the sport's flagship championship.

Nairobi's selection is particularly historic, as Kenya will become the first African country to host the World Athletics Championships when the Kenyan capital stages the event in 2029.

Two years later, the championships will return to Germany, with Munich's iconic Olympic Stadium set to host the 2031 edition.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the quality of the bids made the final decision difficult but welcomed the opportunity to take the championships to new regions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were fortunate to have four outstanding bids for 2029 and 2031, and this was not an easy decision for the Council,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“With this Council decision today, we continue to fulfill our mission of growing athletics worldwide with the hosting of our World Athletics Championships in Asia, Africa, and Europe over its next three editions.”

Coe added that Nairobi and Munich offered different but equally compelling opportunities for the sport.

Nairobi to make World Athletics history in 2029

Nairobi's successful bid will see the World Athletics Championships held in Africa for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision builds on the continent's growing experience of hosting major World Athletics events. Uganda hosted the World Cross Country Championships in Kampala in 2017, while Nairobi staged the World U18 Championships later that year and the World U20 Championships in 2021.

Botswana also hosted the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone in 2026, becoming the first African host of the event.

Nairobi's experience in staging major athletics competitions was a key part of its successful 2029 bid. The city had previously bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which were eventually awarded to Tokyo.

The Kenyan capital will now welcome the world's leading athletes in 2029, with the renovated Kasarani Stadium set to serve as a major part of the event infrastructure.

The stadium is undergoing a major redevelopment ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, giving Nairobi an upgraded venue before the World Athletics Championships arrive two years later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya's strong athletics culture

Kenya's deep connection with athletics was another major strength behind Nairobi's successful bid.

According to World Athletics fan research, 68% of surveyed Kenyans reported a high level of interest in athletics, compared with a global average of 39%.

Athletics is also the second-most-followed sport in Kenya, behind football, while the country ranks fourth globally for followers of World Athletics' social media channels.

Kenya's success on the international stage further strengthens its case as a host.

The country is the second-most successful nation in World Athletics Championships history and finished second on the medal table at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, winning seven gold medals and 11 medals overall.

Kenya has produced some of the biggest names in athletics, including Faith Kipyegon, Vivian Cheruiyot, Eliud Kipchoge, Hellen Obiri, David Rudisha, Kip Keino, Paul Tergat, and Tegla Loroupe.

Coe described Nairobi's bid as both compelling and historic.

“Nairobi presented a compelling and emotional bid, and taking the World Athletics Championships to Africa for the first time will be historic,” said Coe.

Munich to host 2031 World Athletics Championships

Advertisement

Advertisement

Munich's successful bid will take the World Athletics Championships back to Germany for the first time since Berlin hosted the competition in 2009.

Germany has a strong record of staging major athletics events, while Munich's Olympic Stadium previously served as the centerpiece of the 2022 European Championships.

The athletics program at the 2022 event attracted approximately 267,000 spectators, highlighting the strong appetite for the sport in Munich and across Germany.

Germany also topped the athletics medal table at those championships.

The country's recent international performances have added to the momentum, with Germany winning five medals, including one gold, at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo 25 before finishing third on the medal table at the European Championships in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2031 bid also places significant emphasis on sustainability and the use of Munich's Olympiapark, one of the world's most recognizable sporting locations.

Coe believes the combination of Munich's sporting history, large audience, and cultural identity can produce a memorable championship.

“Germany has proved time and again that it is an outstanding and dependable host for major athletics events,” said Coe.

“We know Munich can deliver major championships, we know Germany has an audience for athletics, and we believe Munich 2031 has all the ingredients to be a spectacular World Athletics Championships.”

Before Nairobi and Munich take their turns, the next edition of the World Athletics Championships will be held in Beijing, China, from September 10 to 19, 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2029 and 2031 championships are also expected to take place in September, continuing World Athletics' strategy of placing its flagship global championship towards the climax of the athletics season.

World Athletics Championships host cities

Edition Host City Country Date 2027 Beijing China September 10–19, 2027 2029 Nairobi Kenya September 2029 2031 Munich Germany September 2031