Hervé Renard names Cote d’Ivoire squad to face Ghana in 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Hervé Renard has named a strong Côte d’Ivoire squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Ghana and Somalia. Check the full list of players selected.

Côte d’Ivoire head coach Hervé Renard has announced his squad for the opening two matches of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, including a highly anticipated clash against Ghana.

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Renard is set to begin his competitive campaign with the Elephants against the Black Stars, with several high-profile players from Europe's top leagues included in the squad.

Among the notable selections are Real Madrid youngster Yan Diomandé, Manchester United defender Leny Yoro, Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessié, Brighton midfielder Malick Yalcouyé, and Newcastle United forward Bazoumana Touré.

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana: 2027 AFCON qualifier

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Côte d’Ivoire will begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Ghana on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The Group C encounter will be played at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

The Elephants will then travel into their second qualifying fixture against Somalia on September 29, 2026.

With Renard taking charge of his first competitive matches, Côte d’Ivoire will be looking to make a strong start to their qualification campaign.

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Côte d’Ivoire squad to face Ghana

Goalkeepers

Yahia Fofana – Rizespor

Mohamed Kone – Charleroi SC

Alban Lafont – Panathinaikos

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Defenders

Clement Akpa – AJ Auxerre

Christ Tape – Toulouse

Evan Ndicka – AS Roma

Christopher Operi – Istanbul Basaksehir

Guela Doue – Bayer Leverkusen

Ousmane Diomande – Nottingham Forest

Ismael Doukoure – RC Strasbourg

Abdoul Ouattara – Ipswich Town

Oumar Solet – Udinese

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Leny Yoro – Manchester United

Midfielders

Franck Kessie – Atalanta

Malick Yalcouyé – Brighton

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Yann Gboho – Coventry City

Amadou Kone – Neom SC

Ibrahim Sangare – Nottingham Forest

Christ Inao – Fiorentina

Michel Adopo – Cagliari

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Parfait Guiagon – Al-Taawoun

Forwards

Yan Diomandé – Real Madrid

Bazoumana Touré – Newcastle United

Ange-Yoan Bonny – Inter Milan

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Elye Wahi – OGC Nice

Karim Konate – RB Leipzig

Oumar Diakite – Sturm Graz

Nicolas Pepe – Villarreal

Evan Guessand – Crystal Palace

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Ghana vs Côte d’Ivoire: What to know

The meeting in Bouaké will be one of the headline fixtures in the opening round of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana will be aiming to start their Group C campaign with a positive result away from home, while Ivory Coast will be hoping Renard's first competitive game in charge ends with victory.