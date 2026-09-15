Hervé Renard names Cote d’Ivoire squad to face Ghana in 2027 AFCON qualifiers
Côte d’Ivoire head coach Hervé Renard has announced his squad for the opening two matches of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, including a highly anticipated clash against Ghana.
Renard is set to begin his competitive campaign with the Elephants against the Black Stars, with several high-profile players from Europe's top leagues included in the squad.
Among the notable selections are Real Madrid youngster Yan Diomandé, Manchester United defender Leny Yoro, Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessié, Brighton midfielder Malick Yalcouyé, and Newcastle United forward Bazoumana Touré.
Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana: 2027 AFCON qualifier
Côte d’Ivoire will begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Ghana on Thursday, September 24, 2026.
The Group C encounter will be played at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT.
The Elephants will then travel into their second qualifying fixture against Somalia on September 29, 2026.
With Renard taking charge of his first competitive matches, Côte d’Ivoire will be looking to make a strong start to their qualification campaign.
Côte d’Ivoire squad to face Ghana
Goalkeepers
Yahia Fofana – Rizespor
Mohamed Kone – Charleroi SC
Alban Lafont – Panathinaikos
Defenders
Clement Akpa – AJ Auxerre
Christ Tape – Toulouse
Evan Ndicka – AS Roma
Christopher Operi – Istanbul Basaksehir
Guela Doue – Bayer Leverkusen
Ousmane Diomande – Nottingham Forest
Ismael Doukoure – RC Strasbourg
Abdoul Ouattara – Ipswich Town
Oumar Solet – Udinese
Leny Yoro – Manchester United
Midfielders
Franck Kessie – Atalanta
Malick Yalcouyé – Brighton
Yann Gboho – Coventry City
Amadou Kone – Neom SC
Ibrahim Sangare – Nottingham Forest
Christ Inao – Fiorentina
Michel Adopo – Cagliari
Parfait Guiagon – Al-Taawoun
Forwards
Yan Diomandé – Real Madrid
Bazoumana Touré – Newcastle United
Ange-Yoan Bonny – Inter Milan
Elye Wahi – OGC Nice
Karim Konate – RB Leipzig
Oumar Diakite – Sturm Graz
Nicolas Pepe – Villarreal
Evan Guessand – Crystal Palace
Ghana vs Côte d’Ivoire: What to know
The meeting in Bouaké will be one of the headline fixtures in the opening round of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.
Ghana will be aiming to start their Group C campaign with a positive result away from home, while Ivory Coast will be hoping Renard's first competitive game in charge ends with victory.
The clash also sets up an early battle between two of West Africa's biggest football nations as both sides begin their journey towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.