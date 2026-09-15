2026 Women's Premier Super Cup: Check teams, groups, and venue
The 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup is set to return as the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) off-season competition ahead of the new Women's Premier League season.
The tournament will bring together eight of the best-performing clubs from the Northern and Southern Zones of the Women's Premier League.
According to the GFA, the competition will be held from September 23 to 29, 2026, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram.
2026 Women's Premier Super Cup groups
The eight qualified clubs have been divided into two groups, with four teams in each group.
Group A
Hasaacas Ladies
FC Savannah
Jonina Ladies
FOSU Royal Ladies
Group B
Prisons Ladies
Army Ladies
Dreamz Ladies
Epiphany Warriors
The teams will battle for a place in the latter stages of the competition as they target the 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup title.
When and where is the 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup?
The tournament will take place from September 23 to 29, 2026.
All matches will be played at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram, which will host the participating clubs throughout the competition.
Dreamz Ladies won the 2024 edition
Dreamz Ladies are the reigning Women's Premier Super Cup champions after making history in the 2024 edition.
They became the first club from the Northern Zone to win the competition after defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-1 in the final.
Sarah Nyarko and Stella Nyamekye scored for Dreamz Ladies to secure the historic victory.
With eight clubs confirmed for the 2026 edition, attention now turns to Prampram as the teams prepare to compete for the Women's Premier Super Cup crown.