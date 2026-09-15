Check the teams, groups, dates and venue for the 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup as eight Ghana clubs battle for the title in Prampram.

The 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup is set to return as the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) off-season competition ahead of the new Women's Premier League season.

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The tournament will bring together eight of the best-performing clubs from the Northern and Southern Zones of the Women's Premier League.

According to the GFA, the competition will be held from September 23 to 29, 2026, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram.

2026 Women's Premier Super Cup groups

The eight qualified clubs have been divided into two groups, with four teams in each group.

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Group A

Hasaacas Ladies

FC Savannah

Jonina Ladies

FOSU Royal Ladies

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Group B

Prisons Ladies

Army Ladies

Dreamz Ladies

Epiphany Warriors

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2026 Women's Premier Super Cup: Check teams, groups, and venue

The teams will battle for a place in the latter stages of the competition as they target the 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup title.

When and where is the 2026 Women's Premier Super Cup?

The tournament will take place from September 23 to 29, 2026.

All matches will be played at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram, which will host the participating clubs throughout the competition.

Dreamz Ladies won the 2024 edition

Dreamz Ladies are the reigning Women's Premier Super Cup champions after making history in the 2024 edition.

They became the first club from the Northern Zone to win the competition after defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-1 in the final.

Sarah Nyarko and Stella Nyamekye scored for Dreamz Ladies to secure the historic victory.