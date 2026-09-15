2026 Emmy Awards: The complete list of nominees and winners
Widow’s Bay makes Emmy history: The Apple TV+ series became the most decorated comedy in Emmy history after winning 14 awards across the Creative Arts ceremonies and the main ceremony, surpassing The Studio’s previous record of 13.
Matthew Rhys scores two major wins: Rhys was named Best Comedy Actor for Widow’s Bay and Best Limited or Movie Actor for The Beast in Me, making him one of the night's biggest individual winners.
Jean Smart adds another Emmy to her collection: Smart won Best Comedy Actress for the final season of Hacks, securing her fifth victory in the category.
The biggest headline from the ceremony was the record-breaking performance of Widow’s Bay, which emerged as the most decorated comedy in Emmy history after collecting 14 awards across the Creative Arts ceremonies and the main telecast.
Apple TV+ series Widow’s Bay emerged as the biggest winner, making Emmy history after collecting 14 awards across the Creative Arts ceremonies and the main ceremony. The achievement puts the series one award ahead of The Studio, which previously held the record with 13 wins.
Matthew Rhys was another standout performer on the night, securing two major acting awards. He was named Best Comedy Actor for his performance in Widow’s Bay before also taking home the Best Limited or Movie Actor award for The Beast in Me.
The success of Widow’s Bay extended beyond its leading man. The series dominated both supporting comedy categories, with Stephen Root winning Best Supporting Actor and Kate O’Flynn taking Best Supporting Actress.
It also claimed the awards for comedy directing, comedy writing and Best Comedy Series, cementing its position as the night's most successful comedy.
However, the series missed out on the Best Comedy Actress award, which went to veteran actress Jean Smart for the final season of Hacks. The victory marked Smart's fifth win in the category and added another major achievement to her already decorated Emmy career.
Here's the full list of winners.
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
[winner] — Widow's Bay
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
[winner] — Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
[winner] — Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles
[winner] — Stephen Root, Widow's Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
[winner] — Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking BEST COMEDY DIRECTING
Abbott Elementary, "Ballgame"
The Bear, "Bears"
The Chair Company, "Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."
Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"
The Ms. Pat Show, "Give It Arrest"
[winner] — Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
BEST COMEDY WRITING
Abbott Elementary, "Team Building"
The Chair Company, "Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."
The Comeback, "Valerie Does It All"
Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, "Mergers and Acquisitions"
[winner] — Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
[winner] — The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends and Neighbors
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
[winner] — Noah Wyle, The Pitt
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
[winner] — Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
[winner] — Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
[winner] — Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
BEST DRAMA DIRECTING
The Gilded Age, "My Mind Is Made Up"
Paradise, "Exodus"
The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."
Pluribus, "We Is Us"
[winner] — Slow Horses, "Scars"
Task, "Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River."BEST DRAMA WRITING
The Diplomat, "Amagansett"
The Pitt, "1:00 P.M."
The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."
[winner] — Pluribus, "We Is Us"
Slow Horses, "Scars"
Task, "A Still Small Voice"
BEST LIMITED SERIES
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
[winner] — DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
[winner] — Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
[winner] — Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
[winner] — The Traitors
BEST VARIETY SERIES
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Creative Arts Ceremony Night 2 Winners (Sunday, Sept. 6)
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
[winner] — David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS
[winner] — Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story
BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR
Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
[winner] — Rob Reiner, The Bear
Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS
Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
[winner] — Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay
Cherry Jones, Hacks
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Lauren Weedman, Hacks
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
[winner] — Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt
Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
Jeff Kober, The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS
Brittany Allen, The Pitt
Tal Anderson, The Pitt
Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
Miriam Shor, Pluribus
Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
[winner] — Shailene Woodley, Paradise
BEST MOVIE
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
[winner] — Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM
Bob's Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Smiling Friends
[winner] — South Park
Star Wars: Visions
BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
Pamela Adlon, King of the Hill
[winner] — Julie Andrews, Bridgerton
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Trey Parker, South Park
Matt Vogel, The Muppet Show
Steven Yeun, Invincible
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE DIRECTING
Beef, "It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey"
Beef, "Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort"
Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits"
[winner] — DTF St. Louis
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE WRITING
All Her Fault, "Episode 8"
The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy"
Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"
Death by Lightning
[winner] — DTF St. Louis
BEST CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
[winner] — Widow's Bay
BEST CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Diplomat
Paradise
[winner] — The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
BEST CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
[winner] — Love Story
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING
Bridgerton
Noah's Arc: The Movie
[winner] — Palm Royale
Stumble
Wednesday
Will Trent
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
The Bear
Hacks
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
The Upshaws
[winner] — Widow's Bay
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Alien: Earth
Euphoria
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Pluribus
[winner] — Spider-Noir
Task
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Beef
Black Rabbit
Death by Lightning
[winner] — DTF St. Louis
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES
Emily in Paris
Hacks
[winner] — Margo's Got Money Troubles
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED SERIES
The Beast in Me
[winner] — Beef
Black Rabbit
DTF St. Louis
Remarkably Bright Creatures
BEST FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
Alien: Earth
The Boys
[winner] — Fallout
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
BEST PERIOD COSTUMES
Bridgerton
The Gilded Age
Love Story
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
[winner] — Palm Royale
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
All's Fair
Emily in Paris
Euphoria
Hacks
[winner] — Margo's Got Money Troubles
Wednesday
BEST PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI HAIRSTYLING
[winner] — Bridgerton
Fallout
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Palm Royale
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
All's Fair
Euphoria
Hacks
[winner] — Margo's Got Money Troubles
The Pitt
Wednesday
BEST PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
Fallout
The Gilded Age
Love Story
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
[winner] — Palm Royale
BEST PROSTHETIC MAKEUP
Fallout
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
[winner] — The Pitt
Spider-Noir
Stranger Things
BEST INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
[winner] — Eyes of Wakanda, "Into the Lion's Den"
[winner] — Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Kingdom of Sorrow"
[winner] — Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Vengeance of Death"
[winner] — The Mighty Nein, "Mote of Possibility"
[winner] — Star Wars: Visions, "The Duel: Payback"
BEST MOTION DESIGN
No Emmy awarded
BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Palm Royale
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Spider-Noir
[winner] — Widow's Bay
BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
All Her Fault
[winner] — The Beast in Me
Black Rabbit
In the Blink of an Eye
Washington Black
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION
The Boys
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Pluribus
Stranger Things
[winner] — Widow's Bay
BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
The 'Burbs
Murderbot
[winner] — Pluribus
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
The Boys, "Raise Him Up"
Hacks, "Mis Figuritas"
[winner] — The Pitt, "Need Someone"
South Park, "Christian Woman"
Spider-Noir, "The Devil You Know"
Wednesday, "The Dead Dance"
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Euphoria, "In God We Trust"
The Pitt, "1:00 P.M."
The Pitt, "9:00 P.M."
Pluribus, "Got Milk"
Pluribus, "Grenade"
[winner] — Pluribus, "We Is Us"
Task, "A Still Small Voice"
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
The Bear, "Bears"
Hacks, "The Cube"
[winner] — Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"
Widow's Bay, "Our History"
Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
Widow's Bay, "What to Expect on Your Trip"
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
[winner] — Leanne, "Having Big Feelings"
The Neighborhood, "Welcome to the Zhuzh"
Shifting Gears, "Nutcracker"
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, "A Rolling Stone"
The Upshaws, "Election Day"
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES
Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"
Beef, "The Increasing Flimsiness of Any Certainties About the Future"
Black Rabbit, "Isle of Joy"
Death by Lightning, "The Man From Ohio"
[winner] — DTF St. Louis, "No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way From Across the Street"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
Euphoria
The Pitt
[winner] — Pluribus
Slow Horses
Wednesday
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
[winner] — Fallout
The Gilded Age
Palm Royale
Spider-Noir
Stranger Things
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
Hacks
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Leanne
Only Murders in the Building
[winner] — Widow's Bay
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Murderbot
Predator: Killer of Killers
Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord
[winner] — Widow's Bay
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Alien: Earth
The Boys
Fallout
[winner] — Spider-Noir
Stranger Things
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
The Beast in Me
[winner] — Beef
Lord of the Flies
The Rip
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
The Bear
Hacks
Shrinking
Tires
[winner] — Widow's Bay
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Fallout
The Pitt
[winner] — Pluribus
Spider-Noir
Stranger Things
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
[winner] — Beef
Black Rabbit
DTF St. Louis
Lord of the Flies
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
Alien: Earth
Foundation
It: Welcome to Derry
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
[winner] — Stranger Things
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE
Gen V, "New Year, New U"
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, "In the Name of the Mother"
Paradise, "Exodus"
[winner] — Spider-Noir, "Nightmare on a Gurney"
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "Costa da Morte"
BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR COMEDY PROGRAMMING
Beef
Palm Royale
Peacemaker
Poker Face
[winner] — Spider-Noir
Tulsa King
BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING
[winner] — The Boys
Fallout
FBI
The Rookie
Stranger Things
BEST STUNT PERFORMANCE
Fallout
FBI
[winner] — A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Palm Royale
Spider-Noir
BEST TITLE DESIGN
It: Welcome to Derry
Murderbot
Ponies
Smoke
[winner] — Spider-Noir
Young Sherlock
Creative Arts Ceremony Night 1 Winners (Saturday, Sept. 5)BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES
The American Revolution
[winner] — Mr. Scorsese
Rafa
Sean Combs: The Reckoning
The Yogurt Shop Murders
BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
John Candy: I Like Me
Marty, Life Is Short
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
[winner] — My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Ocean With David Attenborough
BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
[winner] — Tucci in Italy
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
[winner] — The Librarians
The Tale of Silyan
BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
[winner] — Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
[winner] — Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Summer House
Welcome to Wrexham
BEST GAME SHOW
Celebrity Family Feud
[winner] — Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
83rd Annual Golden Globes
68th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony Awards
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable ...
[winner] — The Muppet Show
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES
Bad Thoughts
[winner] — Colbert Before Air
The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
The Randy Rainbow Show
SubwayTakes With Kareem Rahma
BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
Hacks: Bit by Bit
[winner] — Inside the Pitt
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette — A Love Untold
Shrinking — In It Together
This Is a Gardening Show
BEST EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM
Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema
[winner] — Uncanny Alley: A New Day
The World of Fallout
BEST INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING
[winner] — Crafting Crimes
BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
[winner] — Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Ariana Madix, Love Island USA
Jeff Probst, Survivor
BEST GAME SHOW HOST
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
[winner] — Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Martin Short, Match Game
BEST NARRATOR
David Attenborough, A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough
David Attenborough, Ocean With David Attenborough
Jodie Foster, Breakdown: 1975
Werner Herzog, Ghost Elephants
[winner] — Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska
BEST PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Kim Estes, "Big Law"
[winner] — Desi Lydic, "The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains"
Randy Rainbow, "The Randy Rainbow Show"
BEST CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
[winner] — Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
2025 MTV Video Music Awards
The Oscars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
[winner] — Ocean With David Attenborough
The Tale of Silyan
Tucci in Italy
The Yogurt Shop Murders
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Love on the Spectrum
Survivor
[winner] — The Traitors
Welcome to Wrexham
BEST COMMERCIAL
"Backstory" — Levi's
"Backyard Legends" — Adidas World Cup
"A Critter Carol" — Apple
[winner] — "I'm Not Remarkable" — Apple
"Why Do It" — Nike
"Your Way Out" — Coinbase
BEST COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
[winner] — The Masked Singer
[winner] — The Traitors
BEST DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM
Marty, Life Is Short
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
Mr. Scorsese
[winner] — My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Sean Combs: The Reckoning
BEST DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
[winner] — The Traitors
BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable ...
Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show
78th Annual Tony Awards
Wanda Sykes: Legacy
BEST HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
Dancing With the Stars
[winner] — RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES
Dancing With the Stars
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL
[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
68th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony Awards
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
BEST MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
Dancing With the Stars
The Oscars
[winner] — Saturday Night Live
BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
High Horse: The Black Cowboy
[winner] — John Candy: I Like Me
Kingdom
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
Ocean With David Attenborough
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Oscars
Saturday Night Live
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
John Candy: I Like Me
Marty, Life Is Short
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
Mr. Scorsese
[winner] — Sean Combs: The Reckoning
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
[winner] — The Traitors
The Voice
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Deadliest Catch
[winner] — Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Welcome to Wrexham
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
[winner] — The Muppet Show
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
Ramy Youssef: In Love
Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show
Wanda Sykes: Legacy
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING (SEGMENT)
The Daily Show, "RFK Hospital: An Original Series Inspired by the Medical Advice of RFK Jr."
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Moon Mammoths Game Documentary"
[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "The Late Show closes out its storied run at the Ed Sullivan Theater with help from Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello"
Saturday Night Live, "Home Alone"
Saturday Night Live, "MAHAspital (The New Pitt)"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
[winner] — The Traitors
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
68th Annual Grammy Awards
[winner] — The Muppet Show
The Oscars
78th Annual Tony Awards
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
Billy Joel: And So It Goes
John Candy: I Like Me
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
[winner] — Ocean With David Attenborough
World War II With Tom Hanks
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
[winner] — Billy Joel: And So It Goes
John Candy: I Like Me
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
Ocean With David Attenborough
Tucci in Italy
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Deadliest Catch
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
[winner] — Welcome to Wrexham
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Muppet Show
The Oscars
Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show
BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES
The Daily Show
Dancing With the Stars
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL
[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
The Oscars
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025
Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show
Wicked: One Wonderful Night
BEST WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
The American Revolution
[winner] — The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace
[winner] — The Muppet Show
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
The Oscars
Wanda Sykes: Legacy