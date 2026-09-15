2026 Emmy Awards: The complete list of nominees and winners

Jean Smart adds another Emmy to her collection: Smart won Best Comedy Actress for the final season of Hacks, securing her fifth victory in the category.

Matthew Rhys scores two major wins: Rhys was named Best Comedy Actor for Widow’s Bay and Best Limited or Movie Actor for The Beast in Me, making him one of the night's biggest individual winners.

Widow’s Bay makes Emmy history: The Apple TV+ series became the most decorated comedy in Emmy history after winning 14 awards across the Creative Arts ceremonies and the main ceremony, surpassing The Studio’s previous record of 13.

The biggest headline from the ceremony was the record-breaking performance of Widow’s Bay , which emerged as the most decorated comedy in Emmy history after collecting 14 awards across the Creative Arts ceremonies and the main telecast.

Apple TV+ series Widow’s Bay emerged as the biggest winner, making Emmy history after collecting 14 awards across the Creative Arts ceremonies and the main ceremony. The achievement puts the series one award ahead of The Studio, which previously held the record with 13 wins.

Matthew Rhys was another standout performer on the night, securing two major acting awards. He was named Best Comedy Actor for his performance in Widow’s Bay before also taking home the Best Limited or Movie Actor award for The Beast in Me.

The success of Widow’s Bay extended beyond its leading man. The series dominated both supporting comedy categories, with Stephen Root winning Best Supporting Actor and Kate O’Flynn taking Best Supporting Actress.

However, the series missed out on the Best Comedy Actress award, which went to veteran actress Jean Smart for the final season of Hacks. The victory marked Smart's fifth win in the category and added another major achievement to her already decorated Emmy career.

It also claimed the awards for comedy directing, comedy writing and Best Comedy Series, cementing its position as the night's most successful comedy.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

[winner] — Widow's Bay

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

[winner] — Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

[winner] — Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

[winner] — Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

[winner] — Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

Abbott Elementary, "Ballgame"

The Bear, "Bears"

The Chair Company, "Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."

Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"

The Ms. Pat Show, "Give It Arrest"

[winner] — Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"

BEST COMEDY WRITING

Abbott Elementary, "Team Building"

The Chair Company, "Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."

The Comeback, "Valerie Does It All"

Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, "Mergers and Acquisitions"

[winner] — Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

[winner] — The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

[winner] — Noah Wyle, The Pitt

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

[winner] — Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

[winner] — Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

[winner] — Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

The Gilded Age, "My Mind Is Made Up"

Paradise, "Exodus"

The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."

Pluribus, "We Is Us"

[winner] — Slow Horses, "Scars"

Task, "Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River."BEST DRAMA WRITING

The Diplomat, "Amagansett"

The Pitt, "1:00 P.M."

The Pitt, "12:00 P.M."

[winner] — Pluribus, "We Is Us"

Slow Horses, "Scars"

Task, "A Still Small Voice"

BEST LIMITED SERIES

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

[winner] — DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

[winner] — Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

[winner] — Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

[winner] — The Traitors

BEST VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Creative Arts Ceremony Night 2 Winners (Sunday, Sept. 6)

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

[winner] — David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

[winner] — Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

[winner] — Rob Reiner, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

[winner] — Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

[winner] — Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

[winner] — Shailene Woodley, Paradise

BEST MOVIE

Heads of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

[winner] — Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

Bob's Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Smiling Friends

[winner] — South Park

Star Wars: Visions

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Pamela Adlon, King of the Hill

[winner] — Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Trey Parker, South Park

Matt Vogel, The Muppet Show

Steven Yeun, Invincible

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE DIRECTING

Beef, "It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey"

Beef, "Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort"

Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits"

[winner] — DTF St. Louis

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE WRITING

All Her Fault, "Episode 8"

The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy"

Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"

Death by Lightning

[winner] — DTF St. Louis

BEST CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

[winner] — Widow's Bay

BEST CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Diplomat

Paradise

[winner] — The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

BEST CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

[winner] — Love Story

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

Bridgerton

Noah's Arc: The Movie

[winner] — Palm Royale

Stumble

Wednesday

Will Trent

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

The Bear

Hacks

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The Upshaws

[winner] — Widow's Bay

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Alien: Earth

Euphoria

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Pluribus

[winner] — Spider-Noir

Task

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef

Black Rabbit

Death by Lightning

[winner] — DTF St. Louis

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

Emily in Paris

Hacks

[winner] — Margo's Got Money Troubles

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED SERIES

The Beast in Me

[winner] — Beef

Black Rabbit

DTF St. Louis

Remarkably Bright Creatures

BEST FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Alien: Earth

The Boys

[winner] — Fallout

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

BEST PERIOD COSTUMES

Bridgerton

The Gilded Age

Love Story

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

[winner] — Palm Royale

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

All's Fair

Emily in Paris

Euphoria

Hacks

[winner] — Margo's Got Money Troubles

Wednesday

BEST PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI HAIRSTYLING

[winner] — Bridgerton

Fallout

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Palm Royale

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

All's Fair

Euphoria

Hacks

[winner] — Margo's Got Money Troubles

The Pitt

Wednesday

BEST PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Love Story

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

[winner] — Palm Royale

BEST PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

Fallout

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

[winner] — The Pitt

Spider-Noir

Stranger Things

BEST INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

[winner] — Eyes of Wakanda, "Into the Lion's Den"

[winner] — Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Kingdom of Sorrow"

[winner] — Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Vengeance of Death"

[winner] — The Mighty Nein, "Mote of Possibility"

[winner] — Star Wars: Visions, "The Duel: Payback"

BEST MOTION DESIGN

No Emmy awarded

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Palm Royale

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Spider-Noir

[winner] — Widow's Bay

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

All Her Fault

[winner] — The Beast in Me

Black Rabbit

In the Blink of an Eye

Washington Black

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

The Boys

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Pluribus

Stranger Things

[winner] — Widow's Bay

BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

The 'Burbs

Murderbot

[winner] — Pluribus

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

The Boys, "Raise Him Up"

Hacks, "Mis Figuritas"

[winner] — The Pitt, "Need Someone"

South Park, "Christian Woman"

Spider-Noir, "The Devil You Know"

Wednesday, "The Dead Dance"

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Euphoria, "In God We Trust"

The Pitt, "1:00 P.M."

The Pitt, "9:00 P.M."

Pluribus, "Got Milk"

Pluribus, "Grenade"

[winner] — Pluribus, "We Is Us"

Task, "A Still Small Voice"

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

The Bear, "Bears"

Hacks, "The Cube"

[winner] — Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)"

Widow's Bay, "Our History"

Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"

Widow's Bay, "What to Expect on Your Trip"

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

[winner] — Leanne, "Having Big Feelings"

The Neighborhood, "Welcome to the Zhuzh"

Shifting Gears, "Nutcracker"

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, "A Rolling Stone"

The Upshaws, "Election Day"

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES

Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"

Beef, "The Increasing Flimsiness of Any Certainties About the Future"

Black Rabbit, "Isle of Joy"

Death by Lightning, "The Man From Ohio"

[winner] — DTF St. Louis, "No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way From Across the Street"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Euphoria

The Pitt

[winner] — Pluribus

Slow Horses

Wednesday

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

[winner] — Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royale

Spider-Noir

Stranger Things

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

Hacks

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Leanne

Only Murders in the Building

[winner] — Widow's Bay

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Murderbot

Predator: Killer of Killers

Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord

[winner] — Widow's Bay

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Alien: Earth

The Boys

Fallout

[winner] — Spider-Noir

Stranger Things

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

The Beast in Me

[winner] — Beef

Lord of the Flies

The Rip

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

The Bear

Hacks

Shrinking

Tires

[winner] — Widow's Bay

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Fallout

The Pitt

[winner] — Pluribus

Spider-Noir

Stranger Things

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

[winner] — Beef

Black Rabbit

DTF St. Louis

Lord of the Flies

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

Alien: Earth

Foundation

It: Welcome to Derry

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

[winner] — Stranger Things

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

Gen V, "New Year, New U"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, "In the Name of the Mother"

Paradise, "Exodus"

[winner] — Spider-Noir, "Nightmare on a Gurney"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "Costa da Morte"

BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR COMEDY PROGRAMMING

Beef

Palm Royale

Peacemaker

Poker Face

[winner] — Spider-Noir

Tulsa King

BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING

[winner] — The Boys

Fallout

FBI

The Rookie

Stranger Things

BEST STUNT PERFORMANCE

Fallout

FBI

[winner] — A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Palm Royale

Spider-Noir

BEST TITLE DESIGN

It: Welcome to Derry

Murderbot

Ponies

Smoke

[winner] — Spider-Noir

Young Sherlock

Creative Arts Ceremony Night 1 Winners (Saturday, Sept. 5)BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

The American Revolution

[winner] — Mr. Scorsese

Rafa

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

The Yogurt Shop Murders

BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

John Candy: I Like Me

Marty, Life Is Short

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

[winner] — My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Ocean With David Attenborough

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

[winner] — Tucci in Italy

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

[winner] — The Librarians

The Tale of Silyan

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

[winner] — Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

[winner] — Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Summer House

Welcome to Wrexham

BEST GAME SHOW

Celebrity Family Feud

[winner] — Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

83rd Annual Golden Globes

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable ...

[winner] — The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

Bad Thoughts

[winner] — Colbert Before Air

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

The Randy Rainbow Show

SubwayTakes With Kareem Rahma

BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Hacks: Bit by Bit

[winner] — Inside the Pitt

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette — A Love Untold

Shrinking — In It Together

This Is a Gardening Show

BEST EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM

Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema

[winner] — Uncanny Alley: A New Day

The World of Fallout

BEST INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING

[winner] — Crafting Crimes

BEST HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

[winner] — Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Ariana Madix, Love Island USA

Jeff Probst, Survivor

BEST GAME SHOW HOST

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!

[winner] — Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Martin Short, Match Game

BEST NARRATOR

David Attenborough, A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough

David Attenborough, Ocean With David Attenborough

Jodie Foster, Breakdown: 1975

Werner Herzog, Ghost Elephants

[winner] — Octavia Spencer, Lost Women of Alaska

BEST PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Kim Estes, "Big Law"

[winner] — Desi Lydic, "The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains"

Randy Rainbow, "The Randy Rainbow Show"

BEST CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

[winner] — Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

2025 MTV Video Music Awards

The Oscars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

[winner] — Ocean With David Attenborough

The Tale of Silyan

Tucci in Italy

The Yogurt Shop Murders

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Love on the Spectrum

Survivor

[winner] — The Traitors

Welcome to Wrexham

BEST COMMERCIAL

"Backstory" — Levi's

"Backyard Legends" — Adidas World Cup

"A Critter Carol" — Apple

[winner] — "I'm Not Remarkable" — Apple

"Why Do It" — Nike

"Your Way Out" — Coinbase

BEST COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

[winner] — The Masked Singer

[winner] — The Traitors

BEST DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

Marty, Life Is Short

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Mr. Scorsese

[winner] — My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

BEST DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

[winner] — The Traitors

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable ...

Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show

78th Annual Tony Awards

Wanda Sykes: Legacy

BEST HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Dancing With the Stars

[winner] — RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES

Dancing With the Stars

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL

[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

68th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

BEST MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Dancing With the Stars

The Oscars

[winner] — Saturday Night Live

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

High Horse: The Black Cowboy

[winner] — John Candy: I Like Me

Kingdom

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Ocean With David Attenborough

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Oscars

Saturday Night Live

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

John Candy: I Like Me

Marty, Life Is Short

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Mr. Scorsese

[winner] — Sean Combs: The Reckoning

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

[winner] — The Traitors

The Voice

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Deadliest Catch

[winner] — Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Welcome to Wrexham

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

[winner] — The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

Ramy Youssef: In Love

Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show

Wanda Sykes: Legacy

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING (SEGMENT)

The Daily Show, "RFK Hospital: An Original Series Inspired by the Medical Advice of RFK Jr."

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Moon Mammoths Game Documentary"

[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "The Late Show closes out its storied run at the Ed Sullivan Theater with help from Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello"

Saturday Night Live, "Home Alone"

Saturday Night Live, "MAHAspital (The New Pitt)"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

[winner] — The Traitors

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

68th Annual Grammy Awards

[winner] — The Muppet Show

The Oscars

78th Annual Tony Awards

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

John Candy: I Like Me

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

[winner] — Ocean With David Attenborough

World War II With Tom Hanks

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

[winner] — Billy Joel: And So It Goes

John Candy: I Like Me

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!

Ocean With David Attenborough

Tucci in Italy

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Deadliest Catch

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

[winner] — Welcome to Wrexham

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Muppet Show

The Oscars

Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES

The Daily Show

Dancing With the Stars

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL

[winner] — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

The Oscars

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025

Taylor Swift|The Eras Tour|The Final Show

Wicked: One Wonderful Night

BEST WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The American Revolution

[winner] — The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

[winner] — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace

[winner] — The Muppet Show

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

The Oscars

Wanda Sykes: Legacy