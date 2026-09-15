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Top 10 African countries with the most expensive prices of rice: Latest rankings

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:29 - 15 September 2026
Rice
Top 10 African countries with the most expensive prices of rice: Latest rankings
Rice prices varied significantly across the countries monitored in the latest AGRA Food Security Monitor, with Zambia recording the highest price in August 2026 at $2,065 per metric tonne, followed closely by Zimbabwe and Malawi.
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  • Zambia recorded the highest rice price at $2,065 per metric tonne in August 2026.

  • Zimbabwe and Malawi followed with $2,060 and $1,984 per metric tonne respectively.

  • Ghana ranked seventh, with rice prices rising 4% to $992 per metric tonne.

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The August 2026 Food Security Monitor tracks food prices and food security conditions across selected countries in East, Southern and West Africa. The report examines changes in key food commodities and their implications for food trade, food access and nutrition security.

The latest figures show that rice prices remained particularly high in parts of Southern Africa. Zimbabwe recorded $2,060 per metric tonne, while Malawi stood at $1,984 per metric tonne.

Kenya and Rwanda also recorded relatively high prices at $1,395 and $1,324 per metric tonne, respectively.

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive prices of rice: Latest rankings
Top 10 African countries with the most expensive prices of rice: Latest rankings
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Also Read: 7 things Ghana is famous for beyond kente and shea butter

At the other end of the table, Nigeria recorded the lowest rice price at $460 per metric tonne, despite a 5% decline from $487 in July.

Mozambique also recorded a notable decline, with its rice price falling 11% from $779 to $694 per metric tonne.

Rice prices record mixed movements

The monthly changes were mixed across the markets monitored by AGRA.

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Burkina Faso recorded the largest increase, with rice prices rising by 25% from $648 to $812 per metric tonne in August.

Zambia, despite recording the highest rice price, registered a 6% decline, from $2,198 in July to $2,065 in August.

Also Read: Top 10 Countries in Africa That Consume the Most Rice: 2025 Rankings

Malawi's rice price increased by 2%, while Ghana recorded a 4% rise, from $953 to $992 per metric tonne.

Zimbabwe and Tanzania recorded no change in their rice prices during the period.

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Ghana's rice price rises 4%

What happens if you eat rice every day [poshjournal]
What happens if you eat rice every day [poshjournal]

Ghana ranked seventh among the 16 countries in the rice price table, with the price increasing from $953 per metric tonne in July to $992 in August.

The 4% increase placed Ghana above Uganda, Burkina Faso and Mali, but below Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Kenya, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Also Read: 10 reasons Ghana and Nigeria are the real twins of West Africa ; you can’t separate them

The rice price figures form part of AGRA's broader assessment of food security conditions across the region.

The report also tracks the number of people experiencing IPC/CH Phase 3+ or equivalent food insecurity. Nigeria recorded the largest affected population at 36.3 million, while South Sudan had the highest proportion of its population facing Crisis or worse food insecurity, at 55%.

Ghana recorded the lowest proportional burden among the countries assessed, with 4% of its population experiencing IPC/CH Phase 3+ food insecurity.

Also Read: 41 countries Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit for 30 or 90 days without a visa

10 countries with the most expensive rice prices

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10 countries with the most expensive rice prices
10 countries with the most expensive rice prices

Rank

Country

Rice August

July

% Increase/decrease

1

Zambia

$2,065

$2,198

-6%

2

Zimbabwe (Epsworth)

$2,060

$2,060

0%

3

Malawi

$1,984

$1,946

+2%

4

Kenya

$1,395

$1,403

-1%

5

Rwanda

$1,324

$1,348

-2%

6

Côte d’Ivoire (Abidjan)

$1,218

$1,208

+1%

7

Ghana

$992

$953

+4%

8

Uganda

$955

$964

-1%

9

Burkina Faso (Ouagadougou)

$812

$648

+25%

10

Mali (Bamako)

$795

$788

+1%

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