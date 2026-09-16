Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs confirmed dead at 84

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

Olu Jacobs has died at 84, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

His wife, Joke Silva, and son, Olusoji Jacobs, announced his passing.

Jacobs was a celebrated Nollywood veteran with a career spanning decades.

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Jacobs died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, according to his family.

His wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son, Olusoji Jacobs, announced his death on social media, bringing an end to years of recurring false reports about the actor's passing.

In a statement, the family described Jacobs as the “Lion of Lufodo” and said he died after a life dedicated to his family and the performing arts.

Joke Silva and her hubby Olu Jacobs [Instagram/TNDGossip]

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“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo,” the family said.

They also appealed to bloggers and social media influencers to respect the family's privacy as they mourn their loss.

Jacobs was one of Nigeria's most respected actors, with a career spanning theatre, television and film.

Taiwo Ajai Lycett, Olu Jacobs and Ifeanyi Williams on set of 'Oloibiri'

He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and began his career in British theatre and television before returning to Nigeria, where he became a prominent figure in Nollywood.

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Over the course of his career, Jacobs appeared in numerous Nigerian and international productions and was recognised with several industry honours.

He received the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa International Film Festival.

Beyond acting, Jacobs was also involved in film production and the development of performing arts in Nigeria. He co-founded the Lufodo Group with Joke Silva, contributing to the growth of the country's creative industry.