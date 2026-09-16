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Black Maidens shine in WAFU B U17 opener with commanding win over Burkina Faso

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:09 - 16 September 2026
Black Maidens shine in WAFU B U17 opener with commanding win over Burkina Faso
The Black Maidens opened their WAFU B U17 Girls Cup campaign in style with a commanding victory over Burkina Faso on Matchday 1.
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Ghana’s Black Maidens made an impressive start to their WAFU B U17 Girls Cup campaign, cruising to a commanding victory over Burkina Faso on Matchday 1.

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Ghana broke the deadlock just before half-time after Linda Achiaa won a penalty. Seidatu Wahab stepped up and confidently converted from the spot in the 45+3rd minute to give the Black Maidens the lead.

The Ghanaian side returned from the break with renewed attacking intent and quickly extended their advantage. Gloria Ameaa found the back of the net to make it 2-0 before Benedicta Danso added a third goal as Ghana continued to dominate proceedings.

Burkina Faso struggled to contain the Black Maidens’ attacking threat as Ghana controlled the game and created further opportunities.

Hajara Adams completed the rout in the 84th minute, adding Ghana’s fourth goal and putting the result beyond doubt.

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The emphatic victory gives the Black Maidens an ideal start to their WAFU B U17 Girls Cup campaign and provides an early boost to their hopes of progressing deep into the tournament.

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