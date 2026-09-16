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UDS storm into African Universities Championship final after defeating Delta University

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:53 - 16 September 2026
UDS storm into African Universities Championship final after defeating Delta University
UDS have reached the African Universities Championship final after defeating Delta University, keeping their bid for back-to-back continental titles on track.
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Defending champions University for Development Studies (UDS) have stormed into the final of the 12th All Africa University Games football competition after a commanding semi-final victory over Delta University in Cairo, Egypt.

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UDS produced another dominant display to secure their place in the final and move one step closer to successfully defending the continental crown they won at the previous edition in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Ghanaian side controlled the contest from the opening whistle and went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead, putting themselves in a strong position to complete the job after the interval.

Captain Mohammed Asigri then doubled UDS' advantage just two minutes into the second half, giving the defending champions further control of the semi-final.

With Delta University struggling to contain the Ghanaian side, UDS continued to press forward and eventually added two more goals to complete a comprehensive victory.

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The result underlined UDS' impressive run in Cairo and their determination to retain the African Universities Championship title.

Abdul Majeed Suglo sealed the emphatic win and sent the defending champions into the final by scoring in injury time.

UDS will now turn their attention to the championship decider, where they will have the opportunity to complete their title defense and secure back-to-back African Universities Championship triumphs.

The Ghanaian university side has now taken another major step towards retaining its continental crown, with the final representing the biggest test of their campaign in Cairo.

They will take on Universite Julius Nyerere de Kankan of Guinea in the final.

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