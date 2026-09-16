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Fuel prices in Ghana rise again: See new petrol, diesel and LPG prices

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:00 - 16 September 2026
Petrol, LPG drop, diesel rises as NPA sets new floors
Fuel prices in Ghana rise again: See new petrol, diesel and LPG prices
New fuel prices have taken effect across Ghana from Wednesday, September 16, 2026, with motorists and households facing higher costs for petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).
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  • Ghana’s fuel prices have increased from September 16.

  • Star Oil prices: Super GH¢16.77, diesel GH¢17.77 and RON 95 GH¢18.97 per litre.

  • NPA price floors also rose for petrol, diesel and LPG.

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At Star Oil, the new pump prices effective from 8:00am on September 16 show Super selling at GH¢16.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at GH¢17.77 per litre. The company has also listed RON 95 at GH¢18.97 per litre.

The latest prices follow an upward adjustment in the price floors announced by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for the second pricing window of September.

Also Read: NPA releases new fuel price floors for 4-15 August: See latest petrol and diesel rates

Under the new NPA price floors, petrol has been set at a minimum of GH¢16.00 per litre, up from GH¢14.53 in the previous pricing window. This represents an increase of GH¢1.47 per litre.

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NPA raises fuel price floors for August first pricing window: See latest petrol, diesel and LPG rates

The minimum price for diesel has also increased from GH¢15.60 to GH¢16.77 per litre, representing a rise of GH¢1.17.

For LPG, the new minimum price is GH¢10.97 per kilogramme, compared with the previous floor of GH¢10.85. The increase amounts to GH¢0.12 per kilogramme.

Also Read: NPA raises fuel price floors for August first pricing window: See latest petrol, diesel and LPG rates

The NPA sets price floors for deregulated petroleum products ahead of each pricing window as part of its regulatory role in Ghana's downstream petroleum sector. The prices provide a minimum benchmark, while Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) may sell products at different rates depending on their pricing and operating conditions.

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National Petroleum Authority (NPA)
National Petroleum Authority (NPA)

The latest adjustment means motorists will need to spend more to fill their vehicles, while households and businesses that rely on LPG could also see higher energy costs.

Also Read: Major OMC announces fuel price reduction in July; see latest prices

The increase comes amid movements in international crude oil prices and changing conditions in the global petroleum market, which can influence fuel prices on the domestic market.

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