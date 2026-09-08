5 weird things couples do when they’re in love

Here are 5 weird and funny habits couples develop when they are deeply in love and comfortable together.

Couples often develop funny habits and their own language, including inside jokes, nicknames and facial expressions.

Love can make partners want to stay connected, from sending random Reels and unnecessary messages to keeping something that reminds them of each other.

Being deeply comfortable with each other means sharing everything from silly moments to moods, hunger and even sickness.

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Love is so sweet. It can make people do some of the funniest things. Talking to someone you’ve fallen in love with can make you act childish, but this often happens when two people are really into each other. You start throwing your legs in the air unconsciously just because you’re speaking with someone who makes you feel comfortable.

Suddenly, two grown adults have inside jokes nobody else understands, give each other ridiculous nicknames and deliberately annoy each other just to see the reaction.

Some of these habits may look completely strange to outsiders, but for couples, they can become little signs of closeness.

READ ALSO: 5 promises every couple should make before marriage

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1. They develop a language of their own

a couple

A look, a sound, a random facial expression or one completely meaningless word can be enough to make them laugh.

Couples often develop inside jokes and ways of communicating that make absolutely no sense to anyone else. And somehow, they understand each other perfectly.

READ ALSO: 8 simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner

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2. They randomly smell each other

couple smelling each other

It sounds weird until you're in love.

Some couples will randomly bury their face in their partner's neck, smell their hair or even jokingly complain about how they smell. It is one of those strange little habits that can become surprisingly comforting when you are very close to someone. And when the other person isn’t close by, they have something that belongs to them to keep them company.

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3. They send each other completely unnecessary things

Couple sends each other completely unnecessary things [MuryarHausa]

A funny meme, a picture of something they saw on the street, a random video or even a photo of their food when there is absolutely nothing important to say.

They do it simply because they saw something and immediately thought of their partner. And when it comes to Instagram Reels, you would think they were designed specifically for couples.

4. They annoy each other on purpose

Some couples seem to have a special talent for getting on each other's nerves.

They steal the other person's food, poke them, repeat an annoying phrase or deliberately do something they know will get a reaction. The goal isn't really to start a fight; sometimes they just enjoy knowing exactly how to push each other's buttons.

READ ALSO: 7 everyday habits that could be quietly raising your blood pressure and how to fix them

5. They become completely unfiltered around each other

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couple

When couples become comfortable, the polished version of themselves can disappear.

They can burp, make ridiculous noises, dance badly, say whatever comes to mind, wear their oldest clothes and behave in ways they probably wouldn't around other people.

That level of comfort is often one of the funniest parts of being in love. You stop worrying about looking perfect and simply become yourself.When one is sick, the other somehow gets sick too—sometimes just after the first person has recovered. They are hungry together, feeling sleepy at the same time, and somehow even their moods seem to sync.

READ ALSO: 5 best morning drinks to start your day healthy

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Conclusion

At the end of the day, these little weird habits are part of what makes love fun. You may not understand why you do some of these things, but when you are with someone you truly care about, being silly, annoying each other or having your own strange way of communicating can become part of the relationship.