Champions League: Madrid vs Inter- Preview, teams news, key stats, line-ups & prediction

Real Madrid face Inter Milan in the Champions League. Get the latest team news, key stats, head-to-head record, line-ups and match prediction

Sixteen years after guiding Inter Milan to Champions League glory, Jose Mourinho begins his latest European campaign with Real Madrid on Tuesday as Inter visit the Santiago Bernabéu.

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Real Madrid are targeting a record-extending 16th Champions League title after falling in the quarter-finals in each of the last two seasons. Inter, meanwhile, have reached two finals in recent years but are still searching for their first European title since Mourinho led them to glory in 2010.

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan preview

Rudiger

Real Madrid have made a strong start to the new season but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in their latest La Liga outing.

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Mourinho's side have an impressive Champions League record on matchday one, winning 17 of their last 19 opening games in the competition.

Inter have also started their domestic campaign strongly, winning all three Serie A matches against Monza, Cagliari, and Napoli.

However, Inter are seeking their first win over Real Madrid this century. Los Blancos have won their last four meetings, including the previous three without conceding.

Team news

Camavinga was shown a red card for time wasting. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

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Real Madrid will be without several players, including Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, and Bernardo Silva, through suspension.

Aurelien Tchouameni is also a major doubt due to injury, while Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, and Raul Asencio are unavailable.

Endrick has returned to training, but Mourinho confirmed the Brazilian is only likely to feature for five to 10 minutes.

Inter will be without Federico Dimarco, who is sidelined with a minor knee injury. Djed Spence is also doubtful as he continues to regain full fitness.

Head-to-head record

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Tuesday's match will be the 14th Champions League meeting between Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Matches: 13

Real Madrid wins: 7

Inter Milan wins: 5

Draws: 1

Possible line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Bellingham, Valverde, Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Jr., and Mbappe.

Inter Milan: Martinez, Bastoni, Bisseck, Akanji, Diouf, Barella, Jones, Calhanoglu, Augusto, and Martinez, Thuram.

Prediction

Real Madrid's home advantage and excellent record against Inter make them favorites, although Inter's strong start suggests this could be a closely contested encounter.

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