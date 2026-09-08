US DV-2026: Full list of documents green card lottery winners need

Ghanaians selected for the US Diversity Visa (DV-2026) programme should begin organising their documents early as they move through the immigrant visa process.

DV-2026 selectees should organise their essential documents early, including valid passports, birth certificates, visa photographs, educational or work-experience records and relevant civil-status documents.

Ghanaian applicants should pay particular attention to local requirements, including police clearance certificates, WAEC/WASSCE records and properly issued birth and marriage certificates when applicable.

Selection does not guarantee a US immigrant visa; applicants must complete the DS-260, undergo the required medical examination, attend their interview and satisfy all eligibility and documentation requirements.

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Being selected in the Diversity Visa programme does not automatically mean an applicant will receive a US immigrant visa. Selectees must still satisfy the programme's eligibility requirements, submit the required documentation and complete the necessary interview and medical procedures.

The exact documents required can vary depending on an applicant's circumstances. Those preparing for an interview should therefore follow the instructions issued by the US Embassy responsible for processing their case.

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Documents DV-2026 selectees should prepare

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A number of core civil and supporting documents may be required during the visa process.

Valid passport: Applicants should have a valid, unexpired passport and ensure it meets the requirements applicable to their immigrant visa case.

Birth certificate: An original or certified copy of the applicant's birth certificate is generally required. Similar records may be needed for a spouse or children included in the application.

Visa photographs: Applicants should prepare recent photographs that comply with US immigrant visa photograph specifications.

Educational records: Selectees qualifying through the education requirement should provide evidence of the required educational attainment, such as a high school certificate or an acceptable equivalent.

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Employment records: Applicants using qualifying work experience to meet the DV requirement should provide evidence demonstrating that their employment satisfies the programme's criteria.

Additional documents may apply

Some applicants will need to submit further records depending on their personal history.

These can include police certificates for applicants aged 16 or older who have lived in countries where such certificates are required.

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Applicants who are married may need a marriage certificate, while those whose previous marriages ended may be required to provide certified divorce or annulment records.

Where a previous marriage ended following the death of a spouse, a death certificate may also be required.

Applicants with military backgrounds should be prepared to provide relevant military service or discharge records.

Those with applicable criminal histories may also need certified court or prison records, including documentation relating to cases in which a pardon was later granted.

What Ghanaian applicants should know

DV-2026 selectees processing their cases through the US Embassy in Accra should pay close attention to the embassy's current requirements for Ghana.

Among the important records applicants may need are Ghana Police Service police clearance certificates, together with the required educational and civil-status documents.

Applicants relying on their education to qualify should have their official WAEC/WASSCE records readily available. Additional verification may be requested as part of the process.

Birth certificates, marriage certificates and other civil-status records should also be obtained from the appropriate Ghanaian authorities and presented in the format required by the embassy.

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Since Ghana's official language is English, documents issued in English generally do not require translation solely because of the language. However, applicants should still follow the specific instructions given by the US Embassy regarding document format and certification.

DS-260 and medical examination

Document preparation is only one part of the immigrant visa process. Applicants must also complete the required online application and medical examination at the appropriate stage.

After submitting the DS-260 Immigrant Visa Application, applicants should retain and print the confirmation page for their records and interview.

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DV applicants are also required to undergo a medical examination with an authorised panel physician before their immigrant visa interview. Those processing their applications in Ghana should use a physician approved for US visa applicants and follow the embassy's instructions on when and where the examination should take place.

Applicants should not arrange the medical examination independently without first checking the instructions applicable to their case.

When translations are required

Applicants whose supporting documents are not in English, or another language accepted by the relevant embassy or consulate, may be required to submit certified translations.

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The translated document should accurately represent the original. Because requirements can differ depending on where an interview is conducted, applicants should confirm the translation rules with the relevant US Embassy or consulate before paying for translation services.

What happens after the interview?

The process does not necessarily end at the interview. Applicants whose immigrant visa applications are approved will receive instructions on how their passports and other documents will be returned or delivered.

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DV-2026 selectees should therefore keep their records organised throughout the process and respond promptly to any requests for additional documentation.