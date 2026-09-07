Top 20 Afrobeats songs on the Billboard U.S. chart (September 5, 2026)

Tyla remains the biggest name on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart this week, with her global hit Water retaining the No. 1 position.

Tyla remains at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with Water, which has now spent an impressive 157 weeks on the chart.

Asake is the most dominant artiste in the Top 20, appearing on six entries either as a lead or featured artiste, including Forgiveness, Gratitude, Worship and Eja Meja.

Victony holds No. 2 with Slick, while Tyla also occupies No. 3 with Chanel and No. 9 with Is It Love, giving her three songs in the Top 10.

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The South African star also occupies two other spots in the top 10, while Nigerian singer Asake continues to dominate the chart with multiple appearances as both a lead and featured artiste.

For the week ending September 5, 2026, here are the Top 20 songs on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, ranked from No. 20 to No. 1.

Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart: Top 20 for September 5, 2026

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20. “Pressure” — Ayra Starr featuring Leon Thomas

Ayra Starr opens the top 20 with Pressure, featuring Leon Thomas.

The song falls from No. 14 last week and has reached a peak position of No. 14 after two weeks on the chart.

Last week: No. 14

Peak: No. 14

Weeks on chart: 2

19. “Chanel” — Blaqbonez featuring Asake

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Blaqbonez and Asake’s Chanel climbs to No. 19 from No. 21 the previous week.

The collaboration has spent 15 weeks on the chart and has previously reached No. 5.

Last week: No. 21

Peak: No. 5

Weeks on chart: 15

Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart: Top 20 for September 5, 2026

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18. “Dangerous” — Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr has another entry in the top 20 with Dangerous, which sits at No. 18 this week.

The track drops from No. 10 and has spent two weeks on the chart.

Last week: No. 10

Peak: No. 10

Weeks on chart: 2

17. “Alive” — Jorja Smith featuring Wizkid

Jorja Smith and Wizkid make a strong move into the top 20 with Alive.

The song jumps from No. 27 to No. 17 this week, giving it a 10-place rise. It has peaked at No. 6.

Last week: No. 27

Peak:No. 6

Weeks on chart: 9

16. “MCBH” — Asake

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Asake’s MCBH rises six places to No. 16 after sitting at No. 22 last week.

The song has now spent 17 weeks on the U.S. Afrobeats chart and has reached a peak of No. 7.

Last week: No. 22

Peak: No. 7

Weeks on chart: 17

15. “Tornado” — Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr claims another position with Tornado, which is at No. 15 this week.

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The song slips four places from No. 11 but remains comfortably inside the top 20.

Last week: No. 11

Peak: No. 6

Weeks on chart: 11

14. “Worship” — Asake & DJ Snake

Asake and DJ Snake’s Worship climbs four places to No. 14.

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The collaboration has enjoyed an extended run on the chart, with 23 weeks recorded and a peak position of No. 5.

Last week: No. 18

Peak: No. 5

Weeks on chart: 23

13. “Eja Meja” — BNXN & Asake

BNXN and Asake continue their chart run with Eja Meja at No. 13.

The song moves up three places from No. 16 and has peaked at No. 10 after four weeks on the chart.

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Last week: No. 16

Peak: No. 10

Weeks on chart: 4

12. “That Girl!” — Darkoo & Asake

Darkoo and Asake’s That Girl! rises from No. 15 to No. 12.

The collaboration has spent three weeks on the chart and has already reached its current peak of No. 12.

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Last week: No. 15

Peak: No. 12

Weeks on chart: 3

Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart: Top 20 for September 5, 2026

11. “TEA” — Rema

Rema narrowly misses the top 10 with TEA, which sits at No. 11.

The song has moved up one position from last week and has peaked at No. 7 during its three-week chart run.

Last week: No. 12

Peak: No. 7

Weeks on chart: 3

10. “GTA” — Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez breaks into the top 10 with GTA at No. 10.

The track rises three places from No. 13 and has spent four weeks on the chart, reaching a peak of No. 7.

Last week: No. 13

Peak: No. 7

Weeks on chart: 4

9. “Is It Love” — Tyla

Tyla’s Is It Love occupies No. 9 this week.

The song drops one place from No. 8 but remains a top 10 hit, having previously climbed all the way to No. 1.

Last week: No. 8

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 11

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8. “Gratitude” — Asake

Asake continues his impressive presence on the chart with Gratitude at No. 8.

The track moves up one place from No. 9 and has now spent 17 weeks on the chart.

Last week:No. 9

Peak: No. 6

Weeks on chart: 17

7. “B4 B4” — Davido, Mayorkun & FOLA

Davido, Mayorkun and FOLA’s B4 B4 holds a top 10 position at No. 7.

The song slips one place from No. 6 and has reached a peak of No. 6 during its four-week run.

Last week: No. 6

Peak: No. 6

Weeks on chart: 4

Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart: Top 20 for September 5, 2026

6. “Forgiveness” — Asake

Asake takes another top 10 position with Forgiveness', which sits at No. 6.

The song drops one place from No. 5 but continues its strong run after 17 weeks on the chart.

Last week: No. 7

Peak: No. 5

Weeks on chart: 17

5. “Let Me Be” — The Second Voice

Let Me Be by The Second Voice holds the No. 5 position for another week.

The song has spent 27 weeks on the chart and previously reached No. 1.

Last week: No. 5

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 27

4. “Mi Chico” — DJ Goja, Jason Derulo & Melody

DJ Goja, Jason Derulo and Melody remain at No. 4 with Mi Chico.

The song has maintained its position from last week and has enjoyed 12 weeks on the chart, including a previous run at No. 1.

Last week: No. 4

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 12

3. “Chanel” — Tyla

Tyla’s Chanel remains firmly inside the top three at No. 3.

The song holds its position from last week and has been one of the chart's strongest performers, reaching No. 1 and spending 44 weeks on the chart.

Last week: No. 3

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 44

2. “Slick” — Victony

Victony continues his impressive run with Slick at No. 2.

The song maintains its position from last week and has spent eight weeks on the U.S. Afrobeats chart, peaking at No. 2.

Last week: No. 2

Peak: No. 2

Weeks on chart: 8

1. “Water” — Tyla

Tyla once again rules the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with Water at No. 1.

The global smash remains at the summit for another week and has now accumulated an extraordinary 157 weeks on the chart.

The song's longevity continues to underline its status as one of the defining Afrobeats crossover hits of recent years.

Last week: No. 1

Peak: No. 1

Weeks on chart: 157

Tyla and Asake dominate the Billboard Top 20

This week's chart highlights the continued strength of both Tyla and Asake.

Tyla has three songs in the top 20, including two in the top three: Water at No. 1 and Chanel at No. 3, alongside Is It Love at No. 9.

Asake has an even broader presence, appearing on six of the top 20 entries either as a lead artiste or collaborator. His songs include MCBH, Worship, Eja Meja, That Girl!, Gratitude and Forgiveness, while he also features on Blaqbonez's Chanel at No. 19.