‘I score more goals than those two players’ - Kylian Mbappe jabs at Raphinha and Dembele

Kylian Mbappé responded sharply after being compared with Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé for their defensive pressing, saying he scores more goals than both players.

Mbappé says he scores more goals than Raphinha and Dembélé after being asked about his defensive work.

The Real Madrid forward nevertheless admitted that he still needs to improve defensively.

Mbappé finished the 2025/26 La Liga season with 25 goals, winning the Pichichi Trophy for a second straight year.

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Kylian Mbappé has taken a pointed jab at Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha after he was asked about his defensive work and pressing at Real Madrid.

The French forward was speaking at a press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League meeting with Inter Milan.

Kylian Mbappé

A journalist asked Mbappé whether he and Vinícius Júnior needed to improve defensively, before using Dembélé and Raphinha as examples of forwards who press more aggressively.

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Raphinha

Ousmane Dembele

Mbappé immediately questioned why the discussion was focused on him and Vinícius.

“Do you think you should improve defensively with Vinicius?” the journalist asked.

“Just me and Vinicius?”, Mbappé replied.

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The journalist later explained that the whole team needed to improve but pointed out that players such as Dembélé and Raphinha press more than others.

Mbappé responded with a sharp comparison.

“Of course we need to improve defensively, and that's natural. If I wanted to be stupid, I could tell you that I score more goals than those two players you mentioned, so they need to score more to be like me. Everyone's different.”

He later accepted that there was room for improvement in his own game.

“But I'm smart, so I'll tell you that I need to improve.”

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Mbappé's comparison was based on his scoring output, and his numbers have indeed been among the best in European football.