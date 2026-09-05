'It's not the end of the world' - Nana Aba cautions against shaming over low WASSCE results

Nana Aba Anamoah urges the public to support WASSCE candidates following the release of 2026 exam results, advising against insults and comparisons.

Nana Aba Anamoah has urged the public to take it easy on WASSCE candidates who did not get the results they expected.

She said candidates can rewrite their exams and that there are “always other routes forward.”

She appealed to people to avoid shame, insults and unnecessary comparisons, urging them to be supportive instead

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Ghanaian Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has appealed to the public to be considerate towards WASSCE candidates who did not get the results they expected.

In a post shared on X following the release of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, Nana Aba urged people not to shame, insult or compare candidates who may be disappointed with their performance.

“Take it easy on any WASSCE candidate who didn’t get the results you expected,” she wrote.

“There’s no need to kick someone when they’re already down. It’s not the end of the world.”

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She noted that candidates who are unhappy with their results have other options available to them, including rewriting their examinations.

“Exams can be rewritten. There are always other routes forward,” she said.

Nana Aba also urged people to avoid adding to the disappointment candidates may already be experiencing.

“The disappointment is already heavy enough. Don’t add shame, insults and unnecessary comparisons to it,” she added.

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She concluded by encouraging people to support candidates during the period.

“Be supportive. They need it now more than ever,” Nana Aba said.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the provisional 2026 WASSCE results on September 4, 2026, cancelling the entire results of 861 candidates and subject results of 7,434 others over examination irregularities.