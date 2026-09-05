2026 WASSCE Results Released; Here Is How to Check Online

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The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates.

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Candidates can now access their results online through the official WAEC Ghana results-checking portal at https://ghana.waecdirect.org/.

To check the results, candidates will need a valid WAEC Result Checker voucher containing a serial number and a 12-digit Personal Identification Number. You can purchase the result checker voucher by dialling *713*5388# on a mobile phone or by visiting https://expresscheckers.com/

How to Check the 2026 WASSCE Results on a Phone

After purchasing the result checker voucher with *713*5388#, candidates should follow these steps: Visit the official WAEC results-checking portal at https://ghana.waecdirect.org/. Enter your 10-digit WASSCE Index Number. Select WASSCE as the examination type. Choose 2026 as the examination year. Enter the serial number provided on the result checker voucher. Enter the 12-digit PIN on the voucher. Review your Index Number and examination year to ensure that the information is correct. Click “Submit” and wait for your results to appear.

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WAEC has also cautioned candidates, parents and members of the public against dealing with individuals who claim they can change or upgrade examination results in exchange for money. The Council has stressed that examination results cannot be upgraded through unofficial means.