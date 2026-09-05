The president of China, Xi Jinping (left), Donald John Trump, President of the United States (middle) and Kim Jong Un, supreme leader and top head of state functions in North Korea (right)

The president of China, Xi Jinping (left), Donald John Trump, President of the United States (middle) and Kim Jong Un, supreme leader and top head of state functions in North Korea (right)

Top 10 most disliked countries in the world in 2026

World Population Review's 2026 ranking names China, the United States and Russia among the world's most disliked countries. Here are the top 10 and why they rank.

China, the United States and Russia occupy the top three positions in World Population Review's 2026 ranking.

Wars, human rights concerns, government policies and international disputes are among the issues shaping negative perceptions.

World Population Review cautions that there is no definitive global dataset ranking the world's most hated countries, so the list should be treated as an aggregation of available evidence rather than a worldwide poll.

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Wars, human rights concerns, controversial government policies, military interventions and tensions with neighbouring countries can all influence how a country is viewed internationally.According to World Population Review's 2026 ranking of the world's “most hated” countries, China tops the list, followed by the United States and Russia.

Despite the publication on the World Population Review’s website, it acknowledges that there is no definitive, data-based global list of the most hated countries. Its ranking brings together international reports and public-opinion surveys.

Here are the 10 countries featured in the 2026 ranking.

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1. China

China ranks first on World Population Review's list. The country's image as the most hated country stems from criticism of its political system, censorship, treatment of ethnic minorities and increasingly assertive foreign policy.

2. United States

Even though the U.S has one of the world's most powerful military, economic and political powers, the World Population Review points to American involvement in international affairs and perceptions of the US overreaching its boundaries, often pushing its own agenda in global conflicts as factors behind its poor ranking.

Also as part of the reasons, the country’s bitter culture wars, obsession with guns and fast food, and perceived arrogance.

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3. Russia

Russia ranks third, largely because of its invasion of Ukraine and criticism of its domestic political system and lack of personal rights for its citizens. The war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, continues to shape Russia's international image.

4. North Korea

North Korea comes in fourth with the country's reputation strongly linked to its highly authoritarian political system, restrictions on citizens' freedoms and its nuclear and missile programmes. North Korea continues to fuel fear and disapproval around the world with controlled dictatorship and harsh punishments.

5. Israel

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Israel ranks fifth on the World Population Review list, with its international image heavily influenced by its long-running conflict with Palestinians. The war in Gaza and the wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict adds to the bad perception. Also controversial military operations keep Israel in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

6. Pakistan

According to the World Population Review, Pakistan is linked to political instability, religious extremism and tense relations with neighbouring countries, particularly India and Afghanistan as part of reasons the country is disliked.

7. Iran

Iran occupies 7th place and the country’s international image is shaped by its confrontation with Western governments, restrictions on political and civil liberties, and its regional activities. Also, its involvement in proxy wars across the Middle East accounts for their 7th position among most disliked countries. The country has also faced extensive international sanctions and tensions over its nuclear programme.

8. Iraq

For many people around the world, the country's image remains linked to years of war, political instability and violence. World Population Review says Iraq's association with violence, instability and internal conflict contributes to its position on the list.

9. Syria

The country's international image has been profoundly affected by years of brutal civil war that began in 2011 and the humanitarian disaster that followed.

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The conflict displaced millions of Syrians and caused widespread destruction, while the government of Bashar al-Assad faced repeated international accusations over serious abuses during the war.

World Population Review indicates that years of civil war, government crackdowns and the resulting humanitarian crisis have contributed to Syria's poor international reputation.

10. India

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To complete the top 10 list, the World Population Review points to religious tensions, treatment of minorities, internet restrictions, border disputes and domestic unrest as factors influencing perceptions of the country.

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