2026 WASSCE results released: WAEC cancels entire results of 861, and subject results of 7,434 candidates

WAEC has released the 2026 WASSCE provisional results, cancelling the entire results of 861 candidates and subject results of 7,434 others over examination irregularities.

WAEC has released the provisional 2026 WASSCE results, with 512,862 candidates from 1,022 schools taking the examination.

The entire results of 861 candidates were cancelled for possessing mobile phones, while subject results of 7,434 candidates were cancelled for bringing foreign materials into the examination hall.

Results of candidates from 169 schools remain under investigation over alleged collusion, while 957 subject results and 270 entire results were withheld for suspected offences.

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The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, with the entire results of 861 candidates cancelled and the subject results of 7,434 others cancelled over examination irregularities.

WAEC said the sanctions followed investigations into cases of irregularities reported during the conduct of the examination.

According to the Council, the subject results of 7,434 candidates were cancelled for bringing foreign materials, including prepared notes, textbooks and other printed materials, into examination halls.

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The entire results of 861 candidates were also cancelled after they were found to have been in possession of mobile phones in the examination halls.

WAEC further said the subject results of 957 candidates and the entire results of 270 candidates have been withheld over various suspected offences.

Results of candidates from 169 schools withheld

The Council said some subject results of candidates from 169 schools have also been withheld over alleged collusion.

These cases remain under investigation, and the affected results could either be released or cancelled depending on the outcome of the investigations.

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WAEC said a decision on the withheld results is expected by October 30, 2026.

READ ALSO: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

Candidates whose results have been cancelled or withheld have been directed to visit the Council's irregularity and investigations portal to find out the reasons for the action and the next steps to take.

Over 512,000 candidates entered for 2026 WASSCE

A total of 512,862 candidates from 1,022 schools entered the 2026 WASSCE.

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The figure comprised 225,270 males and 287,592 females, representing an 11.07% increase over the 461,736 candidates who entered the examination in 2025.

WAEC said 5,049 candidates, representing 0.98% of the total entry, were absent from the examination.

How to check the 2026 WASSCE results

WAEC said heads of participating schools will be provided with login details to access the results of their candidates.

Candidates who wish to check their individual results can also do so through the Council's official website, waecgh.org.

The Council has meanwhile cautioned candidates and the public to be wary of fraudsters who claim they can upgrade examination results in exchange for money.

WAEC said its results are secured and can be authenticated through its results verification system. Candidates can also download the WAEC QR code and use it to verify the authenticity of their results.