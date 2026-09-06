I will choose Ghana over a $100,000 monthly salary to live in America or UK – Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana says he would choose Ghana over a $100,000 monthly salary in the US or UK.

Abeiku Santana says he would choose Ghana over America or the UK, even if offered a $100,000 monthly salary to relocate.

He argues that Ghana has many opportunities, but Ghanaians often fail to recognise or take advantage of them.

He urged people to see problems as opportunities for work and business instead of focusing on complaints.

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Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, has said he would choose to live in Ghana over the United States or the United Kingdom, even if offered a monthly salary of $100,000 to relocate.

In a video posted on X, Abeiku Santana said Ghana offers more opportunities than some developed countries, but many Ghanaians fail to recognise or take advantage of them.

“If you give me $100,000 in a monthly salary to live in America or to live in the UK, I'll choose Ghana,” he said.

He explained that while many Ghanaians see opportunities around them, they often fail to take advantage of them.

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“So there are more opportunities in Ghana than in America. Do you believe that? Are you sure? So what opportunity have you seized?” he asked.

Abeiku Santana said foreigners and expatriates often identify opportunities in Ghana and take advantage of them, while some Ghanaians focus on complaining about the challenges around them.

“Then foreigners or expatriates come, they see it, and they seize it. We see the opportunity, but we lament. We always complain,” he said.

He further argued that problems should not always be viewed negatively, describing them as potential opportunities.

“Anything that people are complaining about is opportunity. Opportunity is work. Opportunity is problems,” he said.

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He added: “But we don't like problems.”

He urged Ghanaians to change their approach to problems and begin seeing them as opportunities for work, innovation and business rather than reasons to complain.