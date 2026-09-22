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German Ambassador names key areas Ghanaians can find jobs in Germany, warns against fake agents

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:42 - 22 September 2026
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft
The German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Frederik Landshöft
Germany’s Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshöft, has identified information technology, nursing, engineering, crafts and transport as some of the key areas where skilled Ghanaians can access employment opportunities in Germany, while cautioning job seekers against fake agents and illegal migration schemes.
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  • Germany is seeking skilled Ghanaians in IT, nursing, engineering, crafts and transport.

  • The German Ambassador highlighted legal pathways including apprenticeship programmes.

  • He warned Ghanaians against fake agents and visa impostors.

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Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana, Ambassador Landshöft said Germany was seeking to expand legal pathways for skilled labour migration from Ghana, particularly as the country faces an ageing population and demand for workers in several sectors.

“It’s more like a circular migration, and there’s a big interest in the fields of the IT sector, nursing, craftspeople, engineers, transport sector careers,” he said.

Also Read: Germany investing over €700m to security in northern Ghana – Ambassador Landshöft

Ambassador Landshöft said the demand for skilled workers in Germany presented an opportunity for young and qualified Ghanaians.

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“So, there are a lot of fields where there’s a high demand on the German side because German society is ageing, but we have very strong companies, and the Ghanaian society is very young and you have a lot of very young, very ambitious, very highly qualified people,” he added.

He said Germany was already working to create more legal opportunities for Ghanaians, including through apprenticeship and vocational training programmes.

Also Read: Germany backs Ghana’s new 50% local cocoa processing policy

“The HK is very active in this field, with the apprenticeship programme. Just last week, eight young Ghanaians left for Germany to do vocational training in Germany, and there’s a high interest also from the German government to increase those legal pathways and skilled labour migration from Ghana to Germany,” he said.

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However, Ambassador Landshöft urged Ghanaians seeking opportunities in Germany to be cautious when dealing with individuals offering visa or migration assistance.

German Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Frederik Landshöft

Also Read: ‘How do you measure what is worse?’ – German Ambassador explains abstention from UN slavery resolution

“I would really strictly recommend not to follow any fake agents or any impostors who promise you to get your visa or whatever, because all of them are only fake,” he warned.

He said such individuals could leave applicants financially disadvantaged without helping them secure legitimate opportunities.

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“They cost you a lot of money and it will help you nothing,” he added.

Also Read: Germany nears return of 4 colonial-era cultural objects to Ghana, Ambassador says

Ambassador Landshöft encouraged prospective applicants to rely on official sources for information on available programmes and migration opportunities, including the website and social media platforms of the German Embassy.

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