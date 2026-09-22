Black Maidens defeat Togo to maintain perfect WAFU B Girls Cup run
Ghana’s Black Maidens continued their impressive campaign in the WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory over Togo in their third match of the tournament.
The Ghanaian youngsters wasted little time asserting their authority, with Gloria Ameaa opening the scoring in the third minute.
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Ghana remained on the front foot and doubled their advantage just six minutes later. Captain Seidatu Wahab converted from the penalty spot to give the Black Maidens a 2-0 lead.
Togo struggled to cope with Ghana’s attacking pressure as the Black Maidens controlled possession and created the better opportunities.
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The two-goal advantage remained intact at half-time, leaving Ghana firmly in control heading into the second half.
The Black Maidens continued to dictate proceedings after the break, although Ameaa narrowly missed the chance to add another goal in the 54th minute.
Ghana eventually found a third goal in the 59th minute through Linda Achiaa, further strengthening their grip on the match.
Achiaa struck again 10 minutes later, completing her brace in the 69th minute and putting the result beyond doubt.
Togo could not find a response as Ghana comfortably saw out the remainder of the game to secure a comprehensive 4-0 win.
The victory underlines the Black Maidens’ strong start to the WAFU Zone B U-17 Girls Cup as they continue their push for regional honours.