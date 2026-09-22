Carlos Queiroz of Ghana looks on during the match between England and Ghana in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, USA, on June 23, 2026. Photo by DeFodi Images (Thor Wegner)

Carlos Queiroz of Ghana looks on during the match between England and Ghana in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium in Boston, USA, on June 23, 2026. Photo by DeFodi Images (Thor Wegner)

'My style of football is the winning style' – Carlos Queiroz responds to critics on his coaching philosophy

Carlos Queiroz has defended his approach to football, insisting that winning defines his style as Ghana prepare for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Carlos Queiroz has defended his approach to football, insisting that results, rather than aesthetics, ultimately define a coach's style.

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The Black Stars head coach has faced criticism over his perceived defensive approach, particularly during Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

However, Queiroz has rejected the suggestion that his teams should be defined by a particular tactical style, arguing that winning is the central objective of football.

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Speaking ahead of Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, the Portuguese coach said:

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“My style of football is the winning style. I never saw coaches lose their job because of style. They lose their job because they don't win.”

Queiroz further stressed that success on the pitch is what ultimately determines how a team's style is viewed.

“Winning makes the style. Winning makes the fashion. That's the law of the game.”

His comments come as he prepares the Black Stars for their first competitive assignments since Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign.

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Queiroz's record with the Black Stars

Black Stars Head Coach Carlos Queiroz

Queiroz previously managed Ghana during the 2026 World Cup period, taking charge of five matches.

He recorded one win, two draws and two defeats during that spell. Ghana defeated Panama, drew with England and Wales, and lost to Croatia and Colombia.

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The Black Stars progressed from their World Cup group but were eliminated by Colombia in the Round of 32.

Queiroz was subsequently brought back to lead the team into the next phase, with qualification for the 2027 AFCON now one of his immediate objectives.

What is next for Carlos Queiroz?

Carlos Queiroz

Queiroz's first major test in his latest spell comes against Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24, in Ghana's opening 2027 AFCON qualifier.

The Black Stars will then face The Gambia on September 29 before taking on Morocco in an international friendly on October 4.

With Ghana having missed the previous Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Queiroz will be looking to make a strong start to the qualification campaign.