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'He is still a young boy' – Queiroz backs Black Stars captain Ayew amid calls for him to retire

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:34 - 22 September 2026
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew
Carlos Queiroz has defended his decision to retain Jordan Ayew, describing the Black Stars captain as a “young boy” ahead of Ghana’s AFCON qualifiers.
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Carlos Queiroz has backed Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew to continue playing a role for Ghana despite growing calls for the experienced forward to retire from international football.

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Ayew has been included in Queiroz’s squad for Ghana’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

The 35-year-old endured a difficult 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, failing to register a shot on target during Ghana’s tournament.

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He has also had a limited start to his club career at Sheffield United after joining the English Championship side as a free agent late in the transfer window.

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Ayew has made three appearances for the club so far.

Despite the criticism surrounding the veteran forward, Queiroz believes Ayew remains an important part of Ghana’s plans as he begins reshaping the Black Stars.

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“I still have this young boy, Jordan Ayew, who is starting to renew his career. But around him, just check the age of the players that we have at this moment. It is a starting point,” Queiroz said.

Ayew remains one of the most experienced members of the Black Stars and continues to captain the national team as Ghana begins a new phase under Queiroz.

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The Portuguese coach has retained a significant portion of the squad that represented Ghana at the 2026 World Cup while also introducing new players as part of his rebuilding process.

What is next for Jordan Ayew?

Jordan Ayew | Photo via Getty Images

Jordan Ayew and the Black Stars will begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign away against Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Ghana will then return home to face The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.

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The Black Stars will subsequently travel to Morocco for an international friendly against the Atlas Lions on October 4.

Ayew is expected to play a leadership role during the qualifiers as Ghana seek to return to the Africa Cup of Nations after missing the 2025 tournament.

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