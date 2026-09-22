Africa’s richest man hails Mahama for Ghana’s economic turnaround in ‘very short time’

Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has praised President John Mahama for what he described as turning around Ghana’s economy within a “very, very short time”.

Aliko Dangote praised President Mahama for Ghana’s economic turnaround.

He called for easier movement and investment among African countries.

Dangote urged African leaders to turn the continent’s potential into reality.

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Speaking at the Accra Reset hosted by President Mahama on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, September 21, Mr Dangote said the development showed the importance of trust in driving investment.

“Let me first of all, you know, appreciate and congratulate, my brother, His Excellency President, John Mahama for actually turning around the economy of Ghana. In a very, very short time. This has actually shown that money follows trust,” he said.

President John Mahama

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According to Mr Dangote, President Mahama’s economic interventions did not require any “magic”, but reflected the importance of making the right decisions and earning public confidence.

“He didn't do any magic. He's not a magician, but he did the right things. And people really have a lot of trust in him and that's why Ghana's economy turned around. Excellency, I must really congratulate you,” he added.

Dangote calls for stronger African integration

Africa's richest business man, Aliko Dangote

Mr Dangote also called for stronger integration among African countries, particularly through easier movement of people and investment across borders.

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He questioned why Africans should face greater difficulties obtaining visas to travel within the continent than Europeans.

“Why are you allowing a European, let me not say whether British or an European to visit Africa much, much easier than me as an African? It does not make sense,” he said.

He argued that African countries must work together, believe in the continent and increase investment to create opportunities for future generations.

“So, we have to get together. We have to believe in our continent. We have to invest there. It is not only for us, it's for the future of next and next generation,” he said.

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Mr Dangote also pointed to Africa’s young population and its economic potential, saying the continent must move beyond repeatedly discussing its opportunities and focus on turning them into tangible results.

He said stronger cooperation and investment would be critical to making Africa’s potential a reality.