Ghana overtakes US to become world’s sixth-largest gold producer

Ghana has risen to sixth among the world’s largest gold producers after recording 185 tonnes of gold production in 2025, overtaking the United States.

Ghana has risen to sixth place among the world’s largest gold-producing countries after producing 185 tonnes in 2025.

The country overtook the United States following higher Ghanaian output and a decline in US production.

Ghana’s 2025 gold production reached a record 5.94 million ounces, with small-scale mining accounting for more than half of total output.

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Ghana has moved into the top six gold-producing countries in the world, after a record increase in gold production in 2025 helped the country overtake the United States, according to the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

The Chamber says Ghana produced 5.94 million ounces of gold in 2025, equivalent to about 185 tonnes, representing a 23.41% increase from the 4.82 million ounces produced in 2024.

Christopher Nyarko, Director of Analysis, Research and Finance at the Chamber of Mines, disclosed the ranking during an interview on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Monday, August 17.

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Director of Analysis, Research and Finance at the Chamber, Christopher Nyarko

“We’re number six now, right after Peru. So globally, China, Russia, Australia, Canada, Peru, then Ghana comes in, and then the United States follow,” he said.

Nyarko said Ghana had traditionally ranked seventh but moved up after its production increased while US output fell in 2025.

Small-scale mining drives Ghana's rise

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The biggest change in Ghana's gold industry came from the small-scale mining sector. Their share of Ghana's total gold production therefore rose to 52.4%, overtaking large-scale mining for the first time in more than a century of commercial mining in the country.

Large-scale production, meanwhile, fell by about 3%, from 2.92 million ounces in 2024 to 2.83 million ounces in 2025.

The Chamber has linked the growth partly to developments in the small-scale sector and reforms around the formalisation of gold trading. The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), established in 2025, has been given a central role in bringing more artisanal and small-scale gold into the formal market.

Ghana overtook the US

The Chamber's ranking places Ghana behind China, Russia, Australia, Canada and Peru, with the United States following in seventh.

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According to reports, the United States produced an estimated 160 tonnes in 2025, with Nevada accounting for about 64% of US production. He noted that the ranking might differ according to sources.

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