Top 10 Airports in Africa with the best staff: 2026 rankings. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport via moodiedavittreport.com

Top 10 Airports in Africa with the best staff: 2026 rankings. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport via moodiedavittreport.com

Top 10 Airports in Africa with the best staff: 2026 rankings

For many travellers, airport staff can determine whether a journey begins smoothly or with frustration. From check-in counters and security points to immigration desks, information booths and boarding gates, the quality of frontline service can shape the entire airport experience.

Cape Town International Airport leads Africa in the 2026 Best Airport Staff rankings.

Kigali, Addis Ababa and Marrakech complete the top four, highlighting strong service across Africa's major hubs.

South Africa has three airports in the top 10, while Morocco has two.

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In the 2026 World Airport Awards, Skytrax ranked the airports with the best staff service across Africa, with Cape Town International Airport taking the continental top spot.

The rankings recognise the combined quality of airport staff service, including attitude, friendliness and efficiency across customer-facing roles.

Skytrax's global passenger survey covered more than 575 airports and received participation from travellers of more than 100 nationalities. The 2026 survey was conducted between August 2025 and February 2026.

Also Read: 4 Countries around the world without airports and how to get there

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Here are Africa's top 10 airports for staff service in 2026.

1. Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Cape Town international airport

Cape Town International Airport leads Africa's ranking for Best Airport Staff in 2026.

The airport's staff recognition comes alongside several other major honours. Cape Town was named Africa's Best Airport for the 11th consecutive year and also received the award for the continent's Cleanest Airport.

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The result reinforces Cape Town's position as one of Africa's leading airports for passenger experience, with service quality playing an important role in its continued success.

Also Read: Top 10 busiest airports in Africa

2. Kigali International Airport, Rwanda

Kigali International Airport

Kigali International Airport ranks second, giving Rwanda one of East Africa's strongest performances in the 2026 staff rankings.

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The result highlights the airport's growing reputation for efficient and customer-focused service as Rwanda continues to strengthen its position as a regional aviation and tourism hub.

3. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Ethiopia's main international gateway takes third place.

Addis Ababa Bole is a major connecting hub for travellers moving between Africa, the Middle East, Europe and other international destinations. Its position among Africa's top airports for staff service underlines the importance of customer experience at a busy regional hub.

4. Marrakech Menara Airport, Morocco

Marrakesh Menara Airport (Marrakech, Morocco)

Marrakech Menara Airport ranks fourth, making Morocco the first country after South Africa and Rwanda to feature multiple airports in the continental staff ranking.

The airport serves one of Morocco's biggest tourism destinations and handles large numbers of international visitors throughout the year.

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5. King Shaka International Airport, Durban, South Africa

King Shaka International Airport (DUR), Durban, South Africa. Photo credit: King Shaka International Twitter

South Africa's King Shaka International Airport takes fifth place.

Its appearance gives South Africa two airports in the top five and reflects the country's strong showing across Skytrax's airport service categories.

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6. Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport, Morocco

Mohammed V International Airport (CMN), Casablanca, Morocco via skytraxratings.com

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport ranks sixth, giving Morocco its second entry in the top 10.

As one of the country's principal international gateways, the airport plays an important role in connecting Morocco with Africa, Europe and other international markets.

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7. O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

O.R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg, South Africa)

Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport ranks seventh.

The airport is one of Africa's busiest aviation hubs and its inclusion gives South Africa three airports in the continental top 10 for staff service.

8. Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius

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Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU), Mauritius via blog.aci.aero

Mauritius ranks eighth, reflecting the importance of passenger service to the Indian Ocean island's tourism-driven aviation sector.

The airport serves as a key gateway for international visitors arriving in Mauritius, where the quality of the passenger experience is particularly important to the country's tourism industry.

9. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya

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Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Nairobi, Kenya)

Kenya's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport takes ninth place.

The Nairobi hub is one of East Africa's major international gateways and serves as an important connection point for passengers travelling across the continent and beyond.

10. Cairo International Airport, Egypt

Cairo International Airport (Cairo, Egypt)

Cairo International Airport completes Africa's top 10.

Egypt's main international gateway is one of the continent's most important aviation centres, connecting passengers travelling between Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

How Africa compares globally

Accra International Airport via facebook.com/ghanaairports

Africa's leading airports still have considerable ground to cover when compared with the world's best-performing airports for staff service.

Tokyo Narita International Airport was named the World's Best Airport Staff in 2026, followed by Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya and Singapore Changi Airport. Seoul Incheon International Airport and Hong Kong International Airport completed the global top five.

The results show the continued dominance of Asian airports in the staff-service category, although Cape Town's first-place position in Africa demonstrates that the continent has competitive strengths in customer service.