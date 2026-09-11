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Princess Astrid of Norway dies 2 days after attending brother King Harald V’s funeral

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:56 - 11 September 2026
Princess Astrid of Norway has died aged 94, two days after her brother King Harald’s funeral.
Princess Astrid of Norway has died aged 94, two days after her brother King Harald’s funeral.
Norway’s Princess Astrid has died aged 94, just two days after attending the funeral of her brother, late King Harald V.
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  • Princess Astrid of Norway has died aged 94, two days after her brother King Harald’s funeral.

  • She served as Norway’s First Lady from 1954 to 1968 and continued undertaking official duties later in life.

  • King Haakon VIII paid tribute to his aunt, describing her as a warm and dutiful representative of the Royal House.

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Norway’s Princess Astrid, the older sister of the late King Harald V, has died at the age of 94, just two days after attending her brother’s funeral in Oslo, according to SkyNews.

Norway’s Princess Astrid
Norway’s Princess Astrid

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The Norwegian Royal Palace announced her death on Friday, September 11, 2026, saying she had died earlier that day.

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Princess Astrid made her last public appearance at King Harald’s state funeral on Wednesday, September 9, where she joined members of the royal family to pay her final respects.

King Herald V
King Herald V

Her brother, King Harald died on August 28, aged 89, after more than 35 years on the throne. He was succeeded by his son, King Haakon VIII.

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Following the death of Princess Astrid, King Haakon paid tribute to his aunt and described her long service to the Norwegian Royal House.

“Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the Royal House in a warm and dutiful manner,” King Haakon said.

Born in 1930, Princess Astrid became an important public figure in the Norwegian royal family after the death of her mother, Crown Princess Märtha, in 1954.

At just 22 years old, she stepped into the role of Norway’s First Lady and carried out the responsibilities for 14 years, from 1954 to 1968, as her father, King Olav V, was monarch.

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The Royal Palace said she continued to carry out official duties throughout her life and was particularly involved in causes supporting vulnerable people.

King Haakon said his aunt was also a major source of support for the royal family. Her death comes during a major period of change for Norway's monarchy, following King Harald's death and the end of his more than three-decade reign.

King Haakon
King Haakon
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