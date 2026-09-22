7 workplace personalities you’ll find in almost every workplace- What type of employee are you?

Discover the 7 common workplace personalities found in almost every job. Find out which employee type best describes you.

Everyone has unique personalities and ways of interacting, and these differences make life and the workplace more interesting.

Workplaces bring together different kinds of employees, each with their own habits, personalities and working styles.

From the early bird to the deadline sprinter, here are seven workplace personalities you are likely to recognise.

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Everyone is unique, with their own personality, habits and way of doing things, and that is one of the beautiful things about being human.

These differences are what make life interesting. We all respond to situations differently, communicate differently and interact with the people around us in our own ways.

The same thing happens in the workplace. Every workplace has different kinds of employees. There is the colleague who is always early, the one who can talk to almost everyone, the quiet person who prefers to let their work speak for them, and the employee who seems to come alive whenever a deadline is approaching.

These different personalities and working styles can make the workplace an interesting mix of people. So, what type of employee are you?

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Here are seven workplace personalities you are likely to recognise in almost every workplace.

1. The Early Bird

This employee is usually among the first people to arrive at work.

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Before everyone else has settled in, they may already have their computer on, checked their emails and started working through their to-do list.

They like having enough time to organise themselves before the day's activities begin.

For them, arriving late is almost a personal offence.

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2. The Deadline Sprinter

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Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

This is the employee who appears calm when a deadline is still several days away.

But once the deadline gets closer, something changes.

Suddenly, they are working at full speed, replying to messages quickly and producing work at an impressive pace.

They may not necessarily be lazy. Some people simply work better when there is pressure and a clear deadline.

3. The Team Player

The Team Player

This colleague rarely says, "That's not my job" when a teammate genuinely needs help.

They are willing to share ideas, assist with tasks and contribute to group projects.

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They understand that getting work done is sometimes about more than individual performance.

Their ability to cooperate can also make them valuable in workplaces where employees have to work closely together.

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4. The Quiet Achiever

The Quiet Achiever

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You may not hear this person contributing to every conversation, but check the work and you will probably notice their contribution.

They prefer to focus rather than constantly announce what they are doing.

They may speak less during meetings but still have useful ideas when they choose to contribute.

Being quiet does not necessarily mean being disengaged.

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5. The Office Socialite

5. The Office Socialite

This employee seems to know everyone.

They know who works in which department, who is celebrating a birthday and where colleagues usually go for lunch.

They enjoy conversations and can easily turn a short discussion into a long one.

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Their social nature can also help them build relationships and networks within the workplace.

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6. The Perfectionist

The Perfectionist

For this employee, "almost finished" is not finished.

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They check documents several times, notice small mistakes that others may overlook and can spend extra time making sure their work is just right.

Their attention to detail can be useful, particularly when accuracy matters.

However, perfectionism can sometimes make it difficult to move on from a task or meet a deadline if they keep trying to improve something that is already good enough.

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7. The Problem Solver

7. The Problem Solver

When everyone else is asking, "Who caused this problem?", this employee may already be asking, "How do we fix it?"

They tend to focus on solutions rather than spending too much time complaining about what went wrong.

They may be the person colleagues approach when a process is not working or when an unexpected challenge comes up.

Their ability to remain focused on solutions can make them an important part of a team.

Which one are you?

You may recognise yourself in one of these personalities or several of them.

And there is no rule that says you have to fit neatly into one category. The way you behave at work can change depending on your role, responsibilities, colleagues and the environment around you.

Research on workplace personality generally looks at broader traits such as conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, openness and emotional stability.

Studies have found that conscientiousness, for example, has a consistent relationship with job performance, while the importance of other traits can vary depending on the job and context.