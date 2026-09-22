Popular Ghanaian Musician TNT, Best Known for ‘Odo Wo Din Ye Me De’, Reportedly Dies After Illness

Popular Ghanaian Musician TNT, Best Known for ‘Odo Wo Din Ye Me De’, Reportedly Dies After Illness

Popular Ghanaian Musician TNT, known for ‘Odo Wo Din Ye Me De’, reportedly dies after illness

Ghanaian musician TNT, known for the much-loved old-school song Odo Wo Din Ye Me De, has died following an illness, leaving fans mourning the loss of an artiste whose music remains familiar to many Ghanaians.

Ghanaian musician TNT, best known for composing the old-school hit Odo Wo Din Ye Me De, died on September 20, 2026, after battling an undisclosed illness for more than three months.

His niece, Elizabeth, revealed that he had been staying with his mother in Adeiso while unwell before his condition reportedly worsened again. He was rushed to hospital, where he died.

TNT’s death has prompted tributes and renewed appreciation for his musical contribution, particularly the song featuring his niece Elizabeth and close friend Bentoa.

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News of his death emerged on Monday, September 21, 2026, after Abdul Rauf Mumuni Abugri, a social media personality and independent parliamentary candidate in the 2024 Ayawaso West Wuogon election, announced the development in a TikTok post.

Sharing the news, he wrote:

Meet TNT, the composer of this song. He has passed away.

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Reports indicate that the musician, who was based in Adeiso, died on Sunday, September 20, after battling an undisclosed illness for more than three months.

In a telephone interview with TikTok content creator Toni Wingx on Monday, TNT’s niece, Elizabeth, provided details about the musician’s final days and his health struggles.

She explained that her uncle had recently been staying with his mother in Adeiso while dealing with his illness before returning to his wife.

According to Elizabeth, the family was later informed that his condition had worsened again, prompting his wife to arrange for him to be taken to hospital.

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She recounted;

He passed away just yesterday. He recently fell sick for over three months and came to stay with his mother at Adeiso. He later left and promised to return.His wife brought him in a car and said the sickness had returned. So he was taken to the hospital yesterday, where he died

TNT earned recognition for composing Odo Wo Din Ye Me De, an old-school Ghanaian song that continues to hold sentimental value for many listeners.

The track featured his niece Elizabeth and his close friend Bentoa, bringing together family and friendship in a musical collaboration that resonated with audiences.

READ ALSO: Moliy makes history as first Ghanaian artist to win an award at the Caribbean Music Awards

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Although the song remains fondly remembered, TNT largely stayed away from the mainstream spotlight and did not enjoy the widespread industry recognition often associated with popular musicians.

News of the musician’s passing has prompted renewed attention to his contribution to Ghanaian music, particularly among listeners who remember Odo Wo Din Ye Me De.

For fans, his death is not only the loss of a musician but also an opportunity to revisit a song that formed part of their musical memories.

As tributes continue to emerge, TNT leaves behind a musical legacy that remains connected to the people who grew up listening to his work.

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