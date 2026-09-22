Top 20 dancehall artists in the World right now

Dancehall continues to evolve, with Jamaican veterans sharing the spotlight with a new generation pushing the genre into Afrobeats, hip-hop, trap and pop spaces.

Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul and Popcaan remain among the biggest names in global dancehall, while a new generation continues to expand the genre's reach.

Artists including Shenseea, Spice, Skillibeng, Masicka, Alkaline and Skeng are driving dancehall's modern sound and international crossover.

The list also highlights emerging and established acts such as Valiant, Jada Kingdom, Chronic Law, Aidonia, Beenie Man and Sister Nancy.

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From Vybz Kartel's return to the stage to Shenseea's global crossover and Masicka's latest Billboard success, these are 20 dancehall artists making significant impact in 2026.

1. Vybz Kartel

Few names are as closely associated with modern dancehall as Vybz Kartel. Following his return to the stage, the Jamaican star has remained one of the genre's biggest talking points. His God & Time album debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Reggae Albums chart, giving him his 12th entry on the chart and his 10th top-10 album.

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2. Sean Paul

Sean Paul remains one of dancehall's biggest global ambassadors. His international catalogue, major collaborations and extensive touring have kept him visible well beyond Jamaica. Jamaica's Gleaner named him its Top Artiste for 2025, while noting his continued international touring and the huge streaming numbers behind "No Lie".

3. Popcaan

The Unruly Boss remains a major force in contemporary dancehall. Popcaan's melodic style and international collaborations, including work with Drake, have helped him maintain a strong global audience. DancehallMag continues to identify him among the genre's most internationally recognised figures.

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Popcaan

4. Shenseea

Shenseea has become one of dancehall's strongest crossover acts. Her collaborations with international stars and ability to blend dancehall with pop and hip-hop have expanded her reach considerably. She also made history with her Billboard achievements as a female Jamaican dancehall artist.

5. Spice

Known as the Queen of Dancehall, Spice remains one of the genre's most influential female artists. Her 2021 album 10 received a Grammy nomination, while her catalogue continues to influence the current generation of dancehall performers.

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Spice

6. Skillibeng

Skillibeng represents the new-school sound of dancehall. His fusion of dancehall with trap, drill and hip-hop has helped him attract listeners outside Jamaica. His collaboration on Tyla's "Jump" also gave him a Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs entry.

7. Masicka

Masicka is having a particularly strong 2026. His third studio album, Forever Reign, debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Reggae Albums chart, while he also sold out his debut headline show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

8. Alkaline

Alkaline remains one of dancehall's most influential modern voices, particularly among younger listeners. His distinctive style and loyal fanbase have kept him relevant despite his relatively selective approach to releases. He remains among the Jamaican artists with significant streaming activity.

9. Skeng

Skeng has helped push the darker, trap-influenced side of dancehall into the mainstream. His collaboration with Nicki Minaj on "Likkle Miss" gave him international visibility, while his sound continues to influence the new wave of dancehall.

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10. Chronic Law

Chronic Law has built a dedicated following through his emotionally charged lyrics and trap-influenced dancehall sound. His continued output and multiple Caribbean Music Awards nominations have cemented his place among the genre's contemporary names.

11. Valiant

Valiant is one of the artists helping define dancehall's current generation. His rapid rise has been fuelled by street hits and a growing international audience. His collaboration with Stephen "Di Genius" McGregor, "Woii", surpassed 10 million YouTube views in two months in 2026.

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12. Jada Kingdom

Jada Kingdom has carved out a distinctive lane by combining dancehall with R&B influences. Tracks such as "Love Situations" and "GPP" have helped establish her as one of the prominent female voices in contemporary dancehall.

13. Aidonia

Aidonia remains a significant figure in Jamaican dancehall, with a career spanning more than a decade. In 2026, his single "Like How Yuh Feel" topped charts across several Caribbean markets, while his team confirmed plans for a new project.

14. Beenie Man

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The "King of Dancehall" continues to represent the genre's veteran generation while remaining active in its current scene. His 2026 Summa Sizzle Festival brought together established names and younger acts including Skeng.

15. Elephant Man

Elephant Man remains one of dancehall's most recognisable performers, particularly for his influence on dance culture. His 2025 track "Pretty Baby" brought renewed attention to his catalogue after going viral on TikTok and Instagram.

16. Squash

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Squash continues to be a key figure in the trap-dancehall movement. The Montego Bay deejay has built a strong following around his gritty delivery and association with the 6ix collective.

17. Kraff

Kraff is part of the emerging generation reshaping Jamaican dancehall. His melodic approach and hard-hitting production have earned him recognition at the Caribbean Music Awards and growing attention on dancehall playlists.

18. Sister Nancy

Sister Nancy proves that dancehall's influence extends far beyond the current generation. Her classic "Bam Bam" continues to find new audiences, while in 2025 she became the highest-selling female dancehall artist by album sales in the US, according to The Gleaner.

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19. TeeJay

TeeJay has developed into one of the recognisable voices of modern Jamaican dancehall, particularly through his melodic approach. His music has also maintained a strong digital presence, with DancehallMag previously listing him among Jamaica's most-streamed dancehall artists.

20. Charly Black

Charly Black's international dancehall profile has been sustained by his ability to blend Jamaican dancehall with sounds that connect strongly with audiences across Africa, Europe and the Caribbean. Current streaming data continues to place him among Jamaica's widely heard artists.

READ MORE: Moliy makes history as first Ghanaian artist to win an award at the Caribbean Music Awards

The current dancehall landscape is effectively a blend of generations. Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Spice and Elephant Man represent the genre's established global legacy, while artists such as Shenseea, Skillibeng, Masicka, Skeng, Valiant and Kraff are pushing dancehall towards new sounds and audiences.