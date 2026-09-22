ANTOINE SEMENYO (11) controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Group L match between Panama and Ghana at Toronto Stadium. | IMAGO

ANTOINE SEMENYO (11) controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Group L match between Panama and Ghana at Toronto Stadium. | IMAGO

Black Stars dealt with major blow as Antoine Semenyo withdraws from Black Stars due to injury

Antoine Semenyo is set to miss Ghana’s 2027 AFCON qualifiers after withdrawing from the Black Stars squad, with Mohammed Kudus also unavailable and nine players added.

Antoine Semenyo has withdrawn from Ghana’s squad, with 3Sports reporting a swollen ankle as the reason.

Mohammed Kudus has also opted out as he continues his recovery after a lengthy injury lay-off.

The GFA has added nine players to Queiroz’s squad ahead of the qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers have suffered another setback, with Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo set to miss the Black Stars’ upcoming matches against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

Antoine Semenyo suffers racist abuse on Instagram after Man City victory over Chelsea | Photo via Getty Images

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz makes 9 additions to Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifiers

According to 3Sports, Semenyo has withdrawn from the squad after suffering a swollen ankle rendering him unavailable for the qualifiers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The withdrawal comes just days after Semenyo produced one of his best performances for Manchester City, scoring twice and providing an assist in City’s 5-3 Premier League win over Sunderland on September 20.

Semenyo's absence adds to a growing list of key players unavailable to Carlos Queiroz for his first competitive assignments since taking up a new Black Stars mandate.

Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham midfielder Mohammed Kudus has also opted out of the squad, despite initially being named in Queiroz’s 24-man selection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports indicate that Kudus wants to concentrate on completing his recovery and regaining full fitness after a seven-month injury lay-off.

READ ALSO: Mohammed Kudus withdraws from Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Kudus had only recently returned to competitive football and came off the bench to provide an assist in Tottenham's 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa on September 19.

Queiroz later explained that the decision was taken after further assessment of Kudus' condition.

“So in our final conversation with Kudus we realized the best decision is to protect his progress,” Queiroz said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New changes to the Black Stars squad with 9 players added

Due to several players facing medical or availability issues, the GFA has expanded the squad. The new additions are:

Defenders: Jonas Adjetey, Alidu Seidu, Ebenezer Annan and Rockson Yeboah. Midfielder: Rahim Ibrahim. Forwards: Brandon Thomas-Asante, Mohammed Fuseini, Benjamin Tetteh and Felix Afena-Gyan.

The GFA said the additions were made because of medical uncertainties presented by some players. The squad opened camp in Accra on Monday, September 21.