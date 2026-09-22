FULL LIST: UK removes Nigeria, Ghana and India from teacher qualification route

Teachers trained in Ghana, Nigeria and India can no longer apply for Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) in England through the UK’s direct application service following changes to the eligibility rules.

The UK has removed Ghana, Nigeria and India from the direct QTS application route, effective September 9, 2026, citing concerns about verifying professional credentials and references.

Nigerian- and Ghanaian-trained teachers may still pursue teaching opportunities in England through alternative routes, including assessment-only QTS, iQTS and teacher training in England, subject to eligibility.

In the 2024/2025 academic year, Nigeria recorded 1,076 QTS applications, with 364 approvals and 599 declined; Ghana recorded 1,067 applications, 196 approvals and 749 declined.

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The revised requirements, introduced by the UK Department for Education (DfE) on September 9, 2026, affect overseas-trained teachers seeking recognition of their qualifications through the “Apply for QTS in England” service. The department said the changes are intended to strengthen the verification process and ensure that information submitted by applicants can be reliably confirmed. Under the new rules, countries must have a national regulatory body capable of verifying teachers’ professional standing. They must also be able to provide references that satisfy the UK government’s verification standards.

Why Ghana, Nigeria and India were removed

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The DfE cited concerns about the ability to verify professional credentials and employment references from the three countries. According to the department, India does not have a national regulator capable of confirming the professional standing of teachers. For Ghana and Nigeria, the department said more than 70 per cent of applications included employment references submitted through public email services, such as Gmail and Hotmail, rather than official school email addresses. The changes are intended to improve the reliability of the information provided by overseas-trained teachers applying for QTS in England.

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Countries still eligible for the direct QTS application route

Teachers who obtained recognised teaching qualifications in the following countries and regions can continue to apply through the direct service, provided they satisfy all other eligibility requirements: * Australia * Canada * European Economic Area (EEA) * Guernsey * Hong Kong * Jersey * New Zealand * Switzerland * Ukraine * United States of America (USA) Applicants must still meet the required standards relating to their teaching qualifications, professional standing, teaching experience and English language proficiency.

Jamaica, Singapore and South Africa have additional conditions

Teachers who qualified in Jamaica, Singapore or South Africa may also be eligible to apply for QTS, but their applications are subject to additional requirements. Those currently working in a valid teaching role in England can apply if they meet the other eligibility criteria. Applicants from these countries who are not currently employed in a qualifying teaching position in England may still be eligible, but must satisfy further conditions. Generally, they must demonstrate a subject specialism in mathematics, science or languages and hold qualifications that enable them to teach pupils aged between 11 and 16.

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What the new rules mean for Nigerian teachers

The removal of Nigeria from the direct application route means Nigerian-trained teachers can no longer use the “Apply for QTS in England” service from September 9, 2026. However, the change does not constitute a blanket ban on Nigerian teachers working in England. The UK government has outlined alternative pathways for overseas-trained teachers who do not qualify for the direct application service. Depending on their qualifications and individual circumstances, these include: * Assessment-only QTS * Teacher training in England * International Qualified Teacher Status (iQTS) Some overseas-trained teachers may also be able to teach in England without immediately obtaining QTS, subject to the applicable rules and exemptions. The government states that qualified teachers from outside the UK can teach in many schools for up to four years without QTS, provided they meet the relevant conditions. The revised rules therefore affect access to the direct application service rather than entirely closing off teaching opportunities in England for Nigerian-trained teachers.

QTS application figures for Nigeria and Ghana