Trump says US will replace ‘Artificial Intelligence’ with ‘Super Intelligence’

Donald Trump announces plans to replace 'Artificial Intelligence' with 'Super Intelligence' in US documents and rejects global AI regulation frameworks.

Donald Trump says the US will replace “Artificial Intelligence” with “Super Intelligence” in government documents.

He argued that the word “artificial” makes the technology sound fake.

Trump also rejected efforts to create a global framework to regulate or control AI.

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US President Donald Trump has announced plans to replace the term “Artificial Intelligence” (AI) with “Super Intelligence” in US government documents.

Speaking at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, Trump said the change was intended to better reflect the capabilities of the technology.

“Artificial Intelligence will be renamed ‘super intelligence’ in all U.S. documents,” he said.

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Trump also said the United States would reject attempts to establish a global framework to regulate or control AI.

“The United States also totally rejects any attempt to construct a global scheme to control the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now, hereinafter called super intelligence,” he added.

Explaining the proposed terminology change, Trump argued that the word “artificial” makes the technology sound less authentic.

“The use of the word artificial makes intelligence sound fake. It is not fake. It’s actually amazing,” he said.

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Although he acknowledged the need for caution in developing and using the technology, Trump maintained that “super intelligence” was a more appropriate description.

“From this point forward, all of the United States documents and, hopefully, the world’s will be changed to use the much more accurate term super as opposed to artificial,” he said.

“In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence. Let’s see if that goes. It sounds much better. It is much better, and it’s much more accurate,” he added.

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The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme, “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

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