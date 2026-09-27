Why do some people talk in their sleep? Here’s what experts say

Why do some people talk in their sleep? Here’s what experts say

Why do some people talk in their sleep? Here’s what experts say

Ever wondered why people talk in their sleep or if it reveals secrets? Experts explain the causes behind sleep talking, parasomnia, and overtiredness.

Sleep talking is common and usually harmless.

It does not provide a reliable way to uncover someone's secrets.

Overtiredness can make sleep talking and other parasomnias more likely.

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Have you ever been told that you talked in your sleep, only to wake up with no memory of saying anything?

Sleep talking is a fairly common phenomenon that can range from quiet mumbling and whispers to what sounds like a complete conversation. While it can sometimes be amusing or confusing for people sharing a room, it is generally considered harmless.

According to information published by Graphic Online, sleep talking is a type of parasomnia, a behaviour or experience that occurs while a person is asleep.

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Why do people talk in their sleep?

The brain does not simply switch off when you fall asleep. Different parts of the brain remain active during the various stages of sleep.

A sleep psychologist cited by Graphic Online explained that sleep talking may happen when areas of the brain responsible for language and speech remain active while other parts that would normally prevent a person from physically speaking are still asleep.

This can result in someone talking, laughing, whispering or mumbling while remaining unaware of what they are doing.

Sleep talking can occur during different stages of sleep, although researchers are still studying exactly why it happens.

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What do people say while sleeping?

Not every sleep talker actually uses recognisable words. Much of the time, what comes out is simply mumbling, laughter or whispers.

When words are spoken, they may include questions, disagreements or even profanity. In some cases, the person may appear to be having a conversation, pausing as though waiting for another person to respond.

Researchers suggest that what a person says during sleep may sometimes relate to what they are dreaming about, particularly during REM sleep.

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However, that does not mean every statement made during sleep has a clear meaning or connection to a dream.

Can sleep talking reveal someone's secrets?

One of the biggest myths surrounding sleep talking is that you can question someone while they are asleep and get them to reveal information they would normally keep private.

While researchers have found that a person who is sleep talking may sometimes respond to a question or statement, there is no scientific evidence that sleep talking can be used to make someone reveal their secrets.

So, if your partner, friend or sibling says something unusual while asleep, it should not automatically be treated as a confession or reliable information.

Is sleep talking normal?

Yes. Sleep talking is considered common and usually does not require treatment.

According to the information published by Graphic Online, more than two-thirds of people may experience sleep talking at some point.

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It is also more common among children. Researchers believe this may be linked to differences in children's sleep patterns, particularly the amount of slow-wave sleep they experience.

For many people, sleep talking becomes less common as they grow older.

When should you be concerned?

Although sleep talking is generally harmless, it can occur alongside other parasomnias, including sleepwalking and night terrors.

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If sleep talking happens frequently, disrupts your sleep or is accompanied by other unusual behaviours during the night, speaking with a healthcare professional or sleep specialist may be helpful.

Another factor worth considering is sleep deprivation. Researchers have found that sleep talking and some other parasomnias can become more common when a person is overtired.

So, the next time someone tells you that you had a conversation in your sleep, there may be no reason to panic.