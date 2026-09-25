What to do when you are in danger: Security expert shares 5 safety tips

What to do when you are in danger: Security expert shares 5 safety tips

What to do when you are in danger: Security expert shares 5 safety tips

Security consultant Richard Kumado outlines 5 critical tips on how to respond when faced with immediate danger, armed attackers, or safety threats.

Avoid fighting armed attackers when you cannot safely defend yourself; prioritise getting to safety.

If possible and safe, call for help and remember details that could help identify the attacker.

Report attacks, threats and security breaches to the appropriate authorities once you are safe.

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What would you do if you suddenly found yourself facing a gun, a knife or a group of people who appeared determined to hurt you?

In such moments, fear and panic can take over, making it difficult to think clearly or decide what to do next.

According to a security consultant, Richard Kumado, the first priority when faced with immediate danger should be to recognise your level of vulnerability and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

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Here are five things he advises people to keep in mind when they find themselves in a potentially life-threatening situation.

1. Don't struggle with an armed attacker if you cannot safely fight back

If someone puts a gun or knife on you and you do not have the ability to safely disarm or overpower them, the consultant advised against trying to fight the attacker.

He explained that when a person is already in a highly vulnerable position, attempting to struggle with an armed attacker could increase the danger.

The priority, he said, should be to get through the situation safely rather than taking an unnecessary risk.

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2. Recognise when you are outnumbered

Being surrounded by several people who appear to intend to harm or disarm you is another situation that requires caution.

He advised people to recognise their vulnerability instead of assuming they can overpower everyone involved.

If there is no safe way to confront the people, avoiding unnecessary confrontation and looking for an opportunity to get to safety may be more appropriate.

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3. Call or scream for help when it is safe to do so

He also suggested calling or screaming for help when someone is in danger and there are people nearby who may be able to respond.

For example, a person facing an attack around their home may be able to draw the attention of neighbours.

However, any attempt to call for help should be weighed against the immediate circumstances. If doing so could make the attacker more violent, getting to a safer position should remain the priority.

4. Remember details that can help identify the attacker

If a person experiences a robbery or attack, the consultant said it can be useful to observe the attacker so that information can later be provided to the police.

This could include noticeable features or other details that may help authorities identify the person.

But this should only be done when it is safe. A victim should not stare at or deliberately confront an attacker simply to obtain identifying information.

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5. Report the danger once you are safe

Getting away from immediate danger should not be the end of the matter.

The consultant advised people to report incidents and security breaches to the appropriate authorities as quickly as possible.

For physical attacks, threats, robbery or other criminal incidents, this could mean contacting the police.

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He also specifically encouraged people to report situations such as hacking or breaches of their online security rather than ignoring them.

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Your safety comes first

When danger is already unfolding, there is no single response that works for every situation.

A person facing an armed attacker may need to respond differently from someone being followed, threatened online or surrounded by a group.

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The key message from the security consultant is to recognise the level of danger, avoid unnecessary confrontation when you are vulnerable, seek help where it is safe to do so and report the incident once you are out of immediate danger.