Manchester City reportedly found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules

Manchester City reportedly found guilty of all but one of 115 charges

Manchester City reportedly found guilty of all but one of 115 charges

Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty of all but one of the 115 Premier League financial charges. The club is expected to appeal.

Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty of all but one of the 115 charges brought against the club over alleged breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations, according to The Athletic.

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The reported outcome represents a major development in the Premier League’s long-running case against the reigning champions. The independent hearing concluded in December 2024, but the verdict has only now been reported.

According to The Athletic, sources briefed on the decision say the city was found guilty on virtually all of the charges, with only one allegation not upheld.

However, no punishment has yet been determined, and Manchester City are expected to appeal the reported decision.

Manchester City respond to reported verdict

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Manchester City has maintained that the Premier League process is still ongoing and stressed that significant parts of the case remain subject to confidentiality.

A club spokesperson told The Athletic:

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed and subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial, and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

The club has therefore not publicly accepted the reported outcome as a final resolution of the wider case.

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What are Manchester City’s 115 charges about?

The Premier League charged Manchester City in February 2023 following a lengthy investigation into alleged financial-rule breaches covering the period from 2009 to 2018.

The allegations involve a range of financial and regulatory matters, including claims relating to the club’s financial reporting and compliance with Premier League rules. The city has consistently denied wrongdoing and has contested the allegations.

The hearing before an independent commission concluded in December 2024 after a process that lasted several months.

The reported verdict does not immediately mean Manchester City will face a specific sporting or financial punishment.

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A sanction has yet to be decided, and the club is expected to appeal the outcome.

The eventual punishment, if any, will therefore depend on the formal process that follows the reported findings and any subsequent appeal.