Advertisement

Jay-Z rape accuser withdraws allegations, says she never met or spoke to rapper

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:35 - 25 September 2026
Jay-Z.
Jay-Z.
Jay-Z has received a major development in the legal saga surrounding allegations made against him after the woman who accused the rapper of sexual assault formally withdrew her claims, saying in a sworn declaration that she had never met or spoken to him.
Advertisement

  • Jay-Z’s accuser has withdrawn her allegations, saying in a sworn court declaration that she never met or spoke to the rapper and that he never engaged in inappropriate conduct towards her.

  • The woman, identified as Jane Doe, apologised to Jay-Z and his family, acknowledging that her previous allegations caused him significant distress and damage.

  • Her lawyer said she still believes she was assaulted but had mistaken Jay-Z for the person responsible. Tony Buzbee has disputed parts of her account, while the wider legal dispute involving Jay-Z and Buzbee has continued.

Advertisement

The woman, who has been identified in court documents as Jane Doe, made the statement in a 12-page declaration filed in federal court in Manhattan.

In the document, Doe said there was no truth to her allegations and specifically stated that Shawn Carter, professionally known as Jay-Z, had never engaged in inappropriate conduct towards her.

She wrote;

Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr Carter. Mr Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct towards me whatsoever
Advertisement

READ MORE: Full list: 11 African countries under US Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory in 2026

She also acknowledged the impact her previous allegations had on the rapper, writing:

I understand my false accusations have caused Mr Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone

The declaration was submitted under penalty of perjury, meaning Doe affirmed that the statements contained in it were truthful.

READ MORE: Full list of dangerous locations ride-hailing drivers should avoid at night in Teshie and Accra

Advertisement

How the case began

The legal dispute dates back to October 2024, when Doe filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Her initial complaint referred to another unnamed male celebrity in connection with an alleged assault at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.

Carter was subsequently identified by name in an amended complaint.

Jay-Z denied the allegations from the beginning and later filed his own lawsuit against attorney Tony Buzbee and others, accusing them of malicious prosecution, abuse of process and other wrongdoing.

The original case against Carter and Combs was later withdrawn.

Advertisement

Doe explains how she became involved

READ MORE: 'One person cannot carry an entire nation' – Black Sherif speaks on Ghana’s global music ambitions

In her latest declaration, Doe provided additional details about how she became involved in the legal proceedings.

She said she initially responded to a Facebook advertisement seeking people with claims relating to Combs. She was subsequently contacted and asked to provide further information about her allegations.

Doe also claimed that lawyers gave her $1,200 in cash when she travelled to Houston for an NBC News interview. She further said she was asked to take a polygraph examination after inconsistencies emerged in her account, although she said she never received the results.

Her current lawyer, James Blair Newman Jr., said Doe still believes she experienced an assault but that she was mistaken about the identity of the person responsible.

Newman also said his client had offered Jay-Z and his family a sincere and unconditional apology.

Buzbee disputes parts of the account

READ MORE: 5 Ghanaian ‘big boys and girls’ facing charges over alleged drug trafficking or romance scams

Buzbee has disputed aspects of Doe's latest account.

Advertisement

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said several lawyers had interacted with Doe before his involvement and maintained that she had provided the same account to each of them.

The conflicting accounts form part of the continuing legal dispute surrounding Carter, Buzbee and the handling of the original allegations.

Carter's broader legal battle with Buzbee has also faced developments separate from Doe's recantation. In September 2026, a California appeals court declined to revive Carter's claims against Buzbee over the handling of the earlier case.

The court's ruling does not change the fact that Doe has now formally withdrawn her allegations against Carter in her latest declaration. However, the wider litigation involving the rapper, Buzbee and other parties has involved multiple proceedings in different courts and remains legally complex.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios
Entertainment
25.09.2026
'I feel bad for taking sides in Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale rivalry' - Kelvyn Boy
7 situational-awareness tips every parent should know when out with children
Lifestyle
25.09.2026
7 situational-awareness tips every parent should know when out with children
103 years of Ghanaian cinema: 10 landmark films, why they mattered and where to watch
Entertainment
25.09.2026
103 years of Ghanaian cinema: 10 landmark films, why they mattered and where to watch
Manchester City reportedly found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules
Sports
25.09.2026
Manchester City reportedly found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules
Lionel Messi farewell match tickets sell out within two hours
Sports
25.09.2026
Lionel Messi farewell match tickets sell out within two hours
Acting Executive Director of Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Raymond Archer (left), Manhyia South Member of Parliament and lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah (middle) and The president of the Ghana Bar Association, Efua Ghartey (right)
News
25.09.2026
GBA condemns alleged arrest on Manhyia South MP, calls on EOCO to follow constitutional processes