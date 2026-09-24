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'One person cannot carry an entire nation' – Black Sherif speaks on Ghana’s global music ambitions

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:07 - 24 September 2026
Ghanaian music star Black Sherif
Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has challenged the idea that one artiste can single-handedly take the country’s music industry to the global stage, arguing that international success requires the collective effort of the entire industry.
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  • Black Sherif says it is unrealistic to expect one artiste to carry Ghanaian music to the global stage, describing international growth as a collective responsibility.

  • He believes Ghana is making progress in music creation and that the industry’s businesses and support systems are gaining momentum.

  • Black Sherif says artistes, industry stakeholders and institutions must work together to create an environment where young people can see music as a viable career.

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The award-winning artiste believes that while individual musicians can become prominent representatives of Ghanaian music, the responsibility of building a globally competitive industry cannot rest on one person.

He said;

It is not realistic for one person to carry an entire nation to the global stage as people assume. It can never be the work of an individual artiste

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Black Sherif made the comments while reflecting on the progress of Ghana’s music industry and the country’s prospects of competing more strongly in international markets.

Despite his growing international profile and performances alongside global artistes, the musician rejected the notion that his achievements could make him solely responsible for taking Ghanaian music to the same level as the world’s biggest music markets.

For him, the conversation should move beyond individual artistes and focus on strengthening the wider ecosystem that supports music.

He described the development of Ghana’s music industry as a “collective motion”, involving musicians, industry professionals, businesses and institutions working together.

Reflecting on areas where Ghana’s music industry is making progress, Black Sherif pointed to the country’s ability to create music.

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He added;

It does not sound real if we’re talking about one person taking it. It doesn’t sound real. It’s not realistic. I think with the music making, we’re doing well. The businesses and all of the things we are picking up momentum

The musician, popularly known as Blacko, believes that sustaining this progress will depend largely on how effectively the different parts of the industry work together.

He argued that creating a stronger music business requires more than talented performers. According to him, the industry must also create an environment where young people can see music as a realistic career path.

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He said;

When we bring value to artistes and make kids growing up see some things and want to pursue music, we need people

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Black Sherif’s comments highlight the importance of collaboration between artistes, managers, promoters, record labels, media organisations, businesses and other stakeholders in building a music industry capable of competing beyond Ghana.

Rather than placing the responsibility on a single star, he believes Ghana’s international music ambitions should be approached as a collective effort.

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