Advertisement

'Never let your woman work for another man' – Akwaboah Jnr sparks debate

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:11 - 24 September 2026
Akwaboah
Akwaboah
Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Jnr has stirred debate on social media after sharing a cryptic message about relationships and women’s employment.
Advertisement

  • Akwaboah Jnr sparked debate after posting that married men should not allow their partners to work for another man.

  • His comment, “Never let your woman work for another man... Yes, I said it,” drew mixed reactions and prompted social media users to question his reasoning.

  • Some users linked the post to speculation about his marriage, but Akwaboah has not indicated that the comment was inspired by his personal relationship.

Advertisement

The musician took to X on September 24, 2026, to share his thoughts on whether married women should work for other men.

He wrote;

Never let your woman work for another man... Yes, I said it

READ MORE: Dolly Parton's estate sues her nephew over alleged threats - and what's at stake for her business empire

Advertisement

Although Akwaboah offered no further explanation, his post quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many attempting to interpret what prompted the statement.

Some users questioned the thinking behind the advice, while others debated whether employment relationships between women and male bosses could create challenges in marriages.

The post has also renewed attention around Akwaboah’s previous relationship-related comments online. Some social media users have speculated that his latest remarks could be connected to difficulties in his personal life.

Others, however, have criticised the decision to make such comments publicly, arguing that personal relationship matters should be handled privately.

READ MORE: Florence Obinim officially unveils new name amid marriage saga(VIDEO)

Advertisement

Some users even raised concerns about the musician’s wellbeing, although there is no verified information establishing that he is experiencing any mental health condition.

Meanwhile, others advised him to address any unhappiness in his marriage directly rather than expressing his frustrations on social media.

Akwaboah has not publicly provided further context about the post or explained whether it was connected to his own relationship.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Music
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘We’ll process our minerals at home’ – Mahama warns against new scramble for Africa’s resources
News
24.09.2026
‘We’ll process our minerals at home’ – Mahama warns against new scramble for Africa’s resources
BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November
News
24.09.2026
BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November
Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury (right)
Sports
24.09.2026
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua set to clash on December 11 in Cardiff
'One person cannot carry an entire nation' – Black Sherif speaks on Ghana’s global music ambitions
Entertainment
24.09.2026
'One person cannot carry an entire nation' – Black Sherif speaks on Ghana’s global music ambitions
5 Ghanaian ‘big boys and girls’ facing charges over alleged drug trafficking or romance scams
Entertainment
24.09.2026
5 Ghanaian ‘big boys and girls’ facing charges over alleged drug trafficking or romance scams
Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
Sports
24.09.2026
Antoine Semenyo nominated for September Premier League Player of the Month award