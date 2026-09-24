'Never let your woman work for another man' – Akwaboah Jnr sparks debate

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Jnr has stirred debate on social media after sharing a cryptic message about relationships and women’s employment.

Akwaboah Jnr sparked debate after posting that married men should not allow their partners to work for another man.

His comment, “Never let your woman work for another man... Yes, I said it,” drew mixed reactions and prompted social media users to question his reasoning.

Some users linked the post to speculation about his marriage, but Akwaboah has not indicated that the comment was inspired by his personal relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musician took to X on September 24, 2026, to share his thoughts on whether married women should work for other men.

He wrote;

Never let your woman work for another man... Yes, I said it

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Akwaboah offered no further explanation, his post quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many attempting to interpret what prompted the statement.

Some users questioned the thinking behind the advice, while others debated whether employment relationships between women and male bosses could create challenges in marriages.

The post has also renewed attention around Akwaboah’s previous relationship-related comments online. Some social media users have speculated that his latest remarks could be connected to difficulties in his personal life.

Others, however, have criticised the decision to make such comments publicly, arguing that personal relationship matters should be handled privately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some users even raised concerns about the musician’s wellbeing, although there is no verified information establishing that he is experiencing any mental health condition.

Meanwhile, others advised him to address any unhappiness in his marriage directly rather than expressing his frustrations on social media.

Akwaboah has not publicly provided further context about the post or explained whether it was connected to his own relationship.